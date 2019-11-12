Gym trainer, suspected of killing 4 of family in Faridabad, flees after leaving confession note

gurugram

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:22 IST

Three days after a 60-year-old radiologist and three of his family members were brutally murdered inside their house in Faridabad’s Sector 7A, the police on Monday said the suspect was at large. The suspect, identified as a gym trainer, had allegedly confessed to the crime in a note before leaving the city on Saturday morning. The note also mentioned that he would either commit suicide or surrender on Monday, the police said, adding that he had not turn up to surrender till late Monday evening.

The murders came to light when the police received a call from one of the neighbours on Saturday around 3pm. According to the police, the neighbours said they were suspicious since the radiologist’s house was open, but none of the family members had been seen since morning and the newspapers had also not been picked up from outside the front door. Also, the volume of television was very high and the dog was continuously barking, the police said.

A crime team rushed to the spot and found the body of Dr Praveen Mediratta (65) in the basement. His wife Sudesh (61), daughter Priyanka (30) and her husband Saurabh (36) were found in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries on the first floor of the building.

Mediratta used to run a diagnostic centre from the same building where he lived with his wife and a son, who works in Gurugram. The daughter lived in Ghaziabad with her husband, who also works in Gurugram; the couple was visiting the parents on Friday. The son—identified as Darpan (28)— had told his parents that he was working a night shift and would go to friend’s place for the night, the police said.

According to the police, Darpan came to know of the murders after the police called him.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime), Faridabad, Anil Kumar said they have formed six teams to trace the suspect’s whereabouts. “We had initially zeroed in on four suspects and had called them to the police station. Except for one, all came to the police station and were let go after questioning. We then called Mukesh Kumar, a gym trainer, who was identified through the CCTV footage, in which his scooter was seen parked in front of the deceased’s house. When he did not turn up, we grew suspicious and raided his residence. We recovered his blood-soaked clothes and a key chain,” he said.

The weapon used in crime is yet to be recovered.

“We recovered a note from the suspect’s house in which he has written that he had visited the family with the intention of robbing them but ended up killing them. We are not convinced that the suspect is speaking the truth in the letter as the house and all cupboards were intact; there was no sign of forced entry or robbery either,” the ACP said, adding that the gym trainer is a friend of Darpan’s.

Kumar said the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, but they have not ruled out involvement of insiders.

According to the police, the suspect reached the doctor’s house around 10.20pm Friday and was seen leaving at 11.50pm on his scooter. The police said no one heard any screams from the house possibly because the TV volume was very high.

“Saurabh, the son-in-law, was found murdered in the balcony and there were struggle marks on the wall and the floor. It seems he was the only one who tried to escape,” ACP Kumar said.

Kumar said the suspect’s cellphone has been switched off since Saturday morning. “He told his mother that he was going to Haridwar with his friends and took three pairs of clothes in a bag. If he intended to commit suicide why would he take his clothes and inform his family? His wife was sleeping when he left, but he left a confession note,” the ACP said, adding that they have questioned the family members, who appear to be clueless.

Kumar said he is doubtful that suspect would surrender. “He has fled the city. We have formed teams that are conducting raids at suspected locations. He will be nabbed soon,” the ACP said.