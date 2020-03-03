Haryana Board exams: 3 cases of use of unfair means reported

gurugram

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:35 IST

The Haryana Board’s Class 12 examinations started on Tuesday with students appearing for the Hindi paper across 45 centres across the district. Like the previous year, instances of cheating were reported from schools with youngsters throwing chits or shouting clues to the students appearing for the exam.

At the Kadarpur Government Senior Secondary School in Sohna, around 20 youngsters were seen lurking behind the boundary wall. While 6-7 boys were seen climbing the boundary wall and the school terrace, others were seen poring over a Hindi guide book and making notes. A source from the flying squad said that while disturbing activity was reported from the centre, it was quelled.

Poonam Bishnoi, principal of the school, said that the exam was conducted smoothly and police personnel stationed inside the centre had maintained a vigil. “There were around 10 police officers inside the examination centre who maintained a vigil. No unfair means case was issued and the exam took place without any disturbance. We can’t control what happens outside the centre,” said Bishnoi.

At the Government Senior Secondary School in Civil Lines, three-four boys holding a sheet of paper were seen shouting and asking the examinees to collect the chits. Two cases of unfair means were reported from the school, said Ajay Lamba, Bhiwani board control room in-charge. “Three cases of cheating were reported from Gurugram. Two of these cases were reported from the Government Senior Secondary School in Civil Lines,” said Lamba.

Jagbir Singh, chairman, board of school education, Haryana, said that students who came with chits were caught and the board was keeping a strict watch. “After the exam, we will hold a hearing for the students caught with chits and find out why they broke the rules. Appropriate action will be taken,” said Singh.

A separate case of discrepancy was reported from Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Sohna, where two students who were to appear for the Hindi core exam were given Hindi elective paper. “The girls started crying on discovering the mishap since they couldn’t answer the papers. They had opted for Hindi core but were administered Hindi elective papers. Their roll number slips mentioned Hindi elective, which appears to be an oversight of the class teacher,” said Neeru Yadav, flying squad member.

Ritu Chowdhary, district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, said that the education department had conducted several sensitisation campaigns to ensure that cheating did not take place in exams and said that defaulters would be strictly dealt with.