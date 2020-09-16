Haryana: Districts asked to ramp up Covid-19 facilities

gurugram

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:02 IST

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to spike, the state health department on Tuesday asked all districts to ramp up facilities for management of the pandemic.

Gurugram on Monday reported 324 new cases, taking the total count of coronavirus patients in in Gurugram to 15,909. With this, the number of active cases has also reached 2439, almost 15.33% of the total cases.

“Special focus is on Covid-19 bed management. Due to an increase in the number of cases, hospitalisation has been increasing. Besides hospitals, all private medical colleges have also been asked to ramp up the bed capacity for Covid-19 patients,” said Dr. Virender Yadav, Gurugram chief medical officer. He said that dedicated Covid-19 hospital — Medeor — in Manesar for seriously ill patients will also make its 120 beds fully functional in the coming weeks. On Monday, the district administration directed all private hospitals to increase Covid-19 bed capacity from 25% to 35%.

Currently, 200 patients are hospitalised in 40 hospitals of the city, while 2203 are under home isolation and 36 in dedicated Covid-19 isolation facilities set up by the district administration. To ensure that hospitals have facilities to handle Covid-19 patients, the district health department has been asked to ensure adequate oxygen availability in all healthcare set up, along with unrestricted intra as well as inter-state movement of oxygen cylinders. “Gurugram is not facing any problem related to oxygen availability at present,” said Yadav

Also, two deaths were confirmed on Tuesday, taking the toll to 151. Of these, 106 are deaths due to co-morbidities and 45 without co-morbidity. “Although the mortality rate of the district is 0.94%, the state has directed to keep a check on it,” said Yadav. In September alone, 18 deaths have been reported, more than the August’s count of 10. At the state level too, the total number of fatalities have reached 1026. The current fatality rate of the state is 1.04%.