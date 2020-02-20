Haryana education department to initiate students’ literature festival

gurugram

In an initiative aimed at giving a fillip to the culture of reading among students, the state’s higher education department had decided to hold literature festivals annually in leading colleges. The move comes a week after the department directed all state universities and colleges to put in place a framework in line with the National Reading Mission 2022 to encourage reading among students and teachers.

The first such literature festival coupled with a book fair will take place in Panipat on March 17 and 18. The book fair will continue till March 22. In a letter shared with principals of all government colleges on Tuesday, the department said that the festival would take place in leading colleges across the state.

Emphasising on the need for instilling the habit of reading in students and expressing concern over the gradual erosion of the culture, the letter mentioned that students were not keen on devoting time to reading and were, instead, spending more time on social media. “It has been observed that students lack interest in literature and books due to the influence of social media, and even colleges lack in motivating students to develop a reading and literature culture (sic),” stated the letter.

While all students will be given the chance to participate and attend the festival, select students will be shortlisted for literary workshops and interactions with eminent authors. Colleges have been asked to send two entries per institution in various categories by February 26.

Pooja Khullar, principal, Dronacharya Government College, said that the festival would see the involvement and participation of students at all levels, and would provide them with a platform for sharing their works. “The festival is among a host of steps and interventions made by the department to encourage reading among students. Entries and written works from all colleges will be invited and selected for the literature festival. We are yet to share the details with students, but will do it soon and initiate the shortlisting process at the college level,” Khullar said.