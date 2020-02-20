e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / Haryana education department to initiate students’ literature festival

Haryana education department to initiate students’ literature festival

gurugram Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

In an initiative aimed at giving a fillip to the culture of reading among students, the state’s higher education department had decided to hold literature festivals annually in leading colleges. The move comes a week after the department directed all state universities and colleges to put in place a framework in line with the National Reading Mission 2022 to encourage reading among students and teachers.

The first such literature festival coupled with a book fair will take place in Panipat on March 17 and 18. The book fair will continue till March 22. In a letter shared with principals of all government colleges on Tuesday, the department said that the festival would take place in leading colleges across the state.

Emphasising on the need for instilling the habit of reading in students and expressing concern over the gradual erosion of the culture, the letter mentioned that students were not keen on devoting time to reading and were, instead, spending more time on social media. “It has been observed that students lack interest in literature and books due to the influence of social media, and even colleges lack in motivating students to develop a reading and literature culture (sic),” stated the letter.

While all students will be given the chance to participate and attend the festival, select students will be shortlisted for literary workshops and interactions with eminent authors. Colleges have been asked to send two entries per institution in various categories by February 26.

Pooja Khullar, principal, Dronacharya Government College, said that the festival would see the involvement and participation of students at all levels, and would provide them with a platform for sharing their works. “The festival is among a host of steps and interventions made by the department to encourage reading among students. Entries and written works from all colleges will be invited and selected for the literature festival. We are yet to share the details with students, but will do it soon and initiate the shortlisting process at the college level,” Khullar said.

top news
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
PM Modi’s ex top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
PM Modi’s ex top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
3 dead, 9 injured in crane accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’
3 dead, 9 injured in crane accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news