Haryana issues guidelines for reopening hospitality services, owners not ready yet

gurugram

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:49 IST

The Haryana government on Sunday issued guidelines for the reopening of restaurants, hotels and other hospitality services across the state, including Gurugram and Faridabad, with the restriction of hosting only 50% of the guest-limit. According to the guidelines, all commercial establishments can open between 9am and 8pm. The government, however, maintained that shopping malls and places of worship will not reopen in the district till further orders.

Officials of the excise department confirmed the issuance of guidelines. “We have received fresh guidelines regarding the reopening of restaurants and pubs. We will follow the guidelines and will ensure that no one is violating the rules and regulations. We will take strict action against anyone found violating these rules and regulations under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” HC Dahiya, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (west), said.

The directions, which were shared by the district administration, said that restaurants in hotels will be allowed to operate at only 50% capacity. No buffet service will be allowed. Only a la carte (ordering individually on the menu) services will be allowed.

The government has not allowed reopening bars in restaurants. Gaming arcades and children play areas (wherever applicable) will remain closed. Also, all workers need to wear masks, the order stipulated.

“Deputy commissioners will enforce these directions in their respective districts and violations will be punishable under the disaster management act and sections of the Indian Penal Code,” the order stated.

Shopping malls in Gurugram will not be allowed to open due to a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the order said.

However, the government allowed banquet halls to reopen with the option to serve only 50 guests while following social distancing norms.

Owners in a fix over restarting operations

The restaurant owners of the city are not ready to restart their operations despite the government allowing them to do so. According to them, the guidelines are not clear and there are too many restrictions which make resuming business inviable.

They said the industry is facing challenges in terms of staffing as most migrant labourers working in areas like Cyber Hub, Sector 29, Sohna Road, and Golf Course Road have left for their homes. The owners added that they are trying to get them back from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. There are hardly any stewards, waiters, and chefs available in the city.

There are about 300 pubs, bars and restaurants, and about 25 hotels wherein liquor is available as part of dine-in services. All these establishments are shut since March 22, the Janata Curfew day, since the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a lockdown. The industry is seeking the government’s help to tide over their burgeoning losses.

“A lack of clarity, time restrictions till 8pm (which means establishments must close much earlier), no alcohol, negligible business because of no footfall (customers are panicked because of the rising number of cases in Delhi and the NCR) will affect the businesses,” Lalit Ahlawat, the director of Soi Hospitality in CyberHub, said, adding that the impact was visible across the industry.

Inderjeet Banga, the owner of Prankster and Pirates of Grill and chapter head of Gurugram National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said that all owners want to reopen their restaurants, but with so many restrictions of timing, the 50% occupancy rule and, most importantly, bars being closed, they won’t be able to achieve over 15% to 20% of their original sales. “In such scenarios, with no support of landlords, restaurants shall bleed to permanent death. Hence, we request the government to give us time until 11pm, at least, to begin with so we survive,” he said.

Most bars and restaurants have paid an annual licence fee in lakhs, they owe rent and are facing huge losses due to the shutdown. The association members have made a representation to the government to refund their license fee for the corresponding period to tide over the losses.

Varun Duggal, Head of Alliances at Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., said that reopening restaurants only for food will make them bleed more. “We demand that the timings and rentals be relaxed. We are in discussions with the developers on renegotiating the rentals before we open,” he said.

The owners said that they are working on their reopening strategy.

“Most of our staff has left for their hometowns. We don’t want to call our employees back until commuting is a challenge. We will soon start hygienic and safe food delivery and take away options,” Duggal said.