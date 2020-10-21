e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / HSVP carries out demolition drive in Sector 57

HSVP carries out demolition drive in Sector 57

gurugram Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in Sector 57 to clear out 30 plots on a piece of land, which have been encroached upon by private individuals over the last few years. The land, which was acquired by HSVP from local villagers, has been stuck in litigation for the last one-and-a-half decade. Last month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court gave the order in HSVP’s favour. This has now enabled the authority to hand over the possession of these plots to the allottees who are the rightful owners, said HSVP officials.

On Wednesday morning, a team of HSVP officials demolished 22 temporary residential structures, 50 tenements and two shops amid strong resistance and protest by residents and locals. Vivek Kalia, estate officer, HSVP, Gurugram, said that these plots had been encroached upon. However, after the high court’s verdict, the plots will now be handed over to the rightful owners. “The enforcement team started the work to remove the encroachments in the morning,” said Kalia, adding that due to the HC verdict in its favour, the authority would be able to hand over more than 800 plots, which were earlier stuck due to litigation.

The enforcement team was led by SK Rana, sub-divisional engineer, survey, and Kartar Singh, naib tehsildar, who was the duty magistrate, while a large police team supported the authority officials during the drive.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kalia said encroachments were also removed from sectors 27 and sector 43 dividing roads. “A number of complaints had been made by residents regarding the encroachments on main roads. Action was taken against the violators and they would not be allowed on these roads again,” said Kalia.

top news
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In