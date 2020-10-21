HSVP carries out demolition drive in Sector 57

gurugram

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:52 IST

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in Sector 57 to clear out 30 plots on a piece of land, which have been encroached upon by private individuals over the last few years. The land, which was acquired by HSVP from local villagers, has been stuck in litigation for the last one-and-a-half decade. Last month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court gave the order in HSVP’s favour. This has now enabled the authority to hand over the possession of these plots to the allottees who are the rightful owners, said HSVP officials.

On Wednesday morning, a team of HSVP officials demolished 22 temporary residential structures, 50 tenements and two shops amid strong resistance and protest by residents and locals. Vivek Kalia, estate officer, HSVP, Gurugram, said that these plots had been encroached upon. However, after the high court’s verdict, the plots will now be handed over to the rightful owners. “The enforcement team started the work to remove the encroachments in the morning,” said Kalia, adding that due to the HC verdict in its favour, the authority would be able to hand over more than 800 plots, which were earlier stuck due to litigation.

The enforcement team was led by SK Rana, sub-divisional engineer, survey, and Kartar Singh, naib tehsildar, who was the duty magistrate, while a large police team supported the authority officials during the drive.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kalia said encroachments were also removed from sectors 27 and sector 43 dividing roads. “A number of complaints had been made by residents regarding the encroachments on main roads. Action was taken against the violators and they would not be allowed on these roads again,” said Kalia.