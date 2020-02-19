Husband kills wife with a slab of stone after an argument; booked

gurugram

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 23:57 IST

A 35-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her husband after a heated argument at their rented room on Tuesday late night in Nawada village, Kherki Daula. The woman was hit by a stone slab and sustained fatal injuries on her head. The police said that the husband wrote a note on a wall of the room, alluding to infidelity on the part of his wife.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Anupama who was a native of Bihar. Her husband works as a daily wage earner in Gurugram. The police said that the couple got married around 15 years ago and their children stay with their relatives in Bihar.

The incident took place on Tuesday late night when the victim and the suspect allegedly had a heated argument with each other over a matter. The police said that they received information regarding the incident on Wednesday around 9.30am.

Satpal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kherki Daula police station, said that the victim’s neighbour saw the door of their room locked from outside. When they opened it, they saw her dead body. “After receiving the information, we immediately reached the spot where we found the woman lying on the floor in a pool of blood. She was hit on her head with a stone slab and had deep wounds on her head. We suspect that she and her husband had an argument over something on Tuesday late night after which he killed her.”

He added that the husband wrote a note on the wall with a sketch pen. “He wrote that his wife was not loyal to anyone. She was greedy and suspected her of having an affair,” ASI added.

Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Kherki Daula police station, said, that the suspect is yet to be located and arrested. “We are yet to record the statement of her family members. Although, we have filed a case of murder,” he added.

The police said that they will hand over the victim’s body to her family members after a post-mortem examination which will be conducted on Thursday.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday, the police said.