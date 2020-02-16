In Haryana, NCC cadets and college students urged to engage in building a better society

gurugram

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 23:58 IST

With the aim of encouraging students to be more involved in society, the higher education department has prepared a comprehensive plan of social responsibilities to be adopted by NCC cadets and volunteers in higher educational institutes in the state.

In a letter shared with principals of various colleges on Saturday, the department said, in addition to routine activities, a new set of responsibilities will be carried out by students in a systematic manner. The plan was taken up for discussion in a two-day state-level meeting of colleges that was held in Panchkula last week.

As per directions issued by the department, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers will be tasked with various responsibilities such as the adoption of senior citizens, monitoring of girls’ special buses, running help desks in government hospitals and drug de-addiction centres in colleges, in addition to other tasks.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that the main idea behind the new plan of action was to involve the masses in social service. “A message will go to the students into the early years of their life that they must be prepared for social service,” said Yadav.

Yadav added that the college had plans of setting up a help desk at Civil Hospital, Sector10, and doctors would train the students on Monday.

“Students will help patients with enquiries related to various departments of the hospitals and directions. Two to three students will be helming the help desk on a weekly basis. Doctors will be visiting the college on Monday and training students on the types of patients that need to be directed to different departments,” said Yadav.

The principal of the Dronacharya Government College, Pooja Khullar, said, “For other responsibilities, we will be holding a meeting on Monday and imparting further directions,” said Khullar.

College principals also said that the responsibilities assigned were too exacting to be carried out by students regularly. Khullar said,“We had raised the concern with the department. We will tweak the plan as per our needs and get students to volunteer in shifts.”

Satyamanyu Yadav said, “We have only one NSS unit of 50 students and these students cannot be working for outreach programmes all year round.”