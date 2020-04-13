Industry, realtors say they are ready for phased resumption of economic activities

gurugram

Even as the Haryana government on Saturday put Gurugram in the red zone, real estate companies and industrial groups based in the city are hopeful that the state government will allow manufacturing units and construction project to resume operations, at least in at least a phased manner, without which they would incur huge losses.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday evening had announced a phased plan to end the lockdown under which some industries would be allowed to start operations while adhering to social distancing norms. The CM, however, said that Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal would be put in the red zone and minimum amount of economic activities would be allowed in these four regions from where the highest number of coronavirus cases have been reported in the state.

Industrialists and realtors bases in based in Manesar and Gurugram said that they were hoping the state government to give approval for some economic activities to restart in the region without which they would be hit by recession.

The Manesar Industries Welfare Association (MIWA), which has around 2,000 small and large industrial units as its members, said they are already working on a plan to ensure that once work resumes the workers will maintain social distance while working in manufacturing units. “A standard operating procedure (SOP) has been devised, and is being shared among the members to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. All measures for sanitation, maintaining distance and providing food will be taken care of. The industry requests the government to allow resumption of manufacturing in a guided manner to save the economy,” Manmohan Gaind, vice president, MIWA, said.

According to the SOP devised by the association, all units will have to install adequate number of wash basins at the factory gates. All the workers would be asked to wear masks inside the units, and CCTV cameras would monitor them. The SOP further directs that thermal scanners would be deployed to check temperature of the workers and six-feet distance would be maintained while working and during breaks in canteens, the association said.

HR Vaish, who owns an LED lights manufacturing unit in Udyog Vihar, said the government needs to work out a comprehensive manufacturing policy and find a solution to end the woes of micro and small industries. “The epidemic has given us an opportunity to strategically rethink on manufacturing. Right now focus should be on producing essential commodities,” he said.

Realtors based in Gurugram also said they hope state government allows them to resume construction work. They said workers are already living on the project sites, and the developers are providing them food and essential goods. “Work can be started keeping the safety guidelines in mind. Most arrangements to work safely are already in place,” said Praveen Jain, vice chairman, NAREDCO. The National Real Estate Development Council(NAREDCO) is autonomous self-regulatory estate body that works under the aegis of ministry of housing and urban affairs.

Jain said around 20,000 workers are living at 85 project sites in Gurugram, who can restart work within two or three days. “We can provide residential facilities to workers coming from outside to the sites and foods can be made available as well,” he added.

Both realtors and industrialists said that in case economic activities are not resumed soon, there is a strong possibility the migrant workers, who are currently staying in the city might return to their villages whenever they get an option. “Remobilising workers in case of reverse migration would be a more difficult task,” said Gaind.

While the state government is yet announce the details of how industrial activities can be resumed in the state and what industries will be allowed to restart operations in red zones, industrialists based in Udyog Vihar, said that the government should take measures to ensure that at least units manufacturing essential commodities are able to operate with ease. “For factories manufacturing essential goods, it is already difficult to get curfew passes for its workers and officials. Moreover, their workers find it difficult to move. Keeping this in mind, how will other industries get raw materials and send off thier finished goods,”said Ashok Kohli, president, Chamber of Industries of Udyog Vihar, which has over 400 members.

