e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Kherki Daula toll plaza attack: Two more suspects arrested

Kherki Daula toll plaza attack: Two more suspects arrested

gurugram Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A day after two employees of Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway were injured after being attacked allegedly by a group of men during a tiff over a Rs 5 coin, the police arrested two more suspects in the cases. The police had arrested two suspects Wednesday night near the toll while they were trying to escape.

The police on Thursday said after the alleged incident, the injured — the toll plaza manager and a special duty officer — were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, where their condition is stated to be stable.

The suspects, Jeetu alias Jatin, Nikhil, Mohit, and Deepak, all from Ballabgarh in Faridabad, were sent to judicial custody. A knife used in the attack and a car have been seized, the police said.

According to police officers, Jeetu was arrested from a crossing near the Kherki Daula toll plaza, and Deepak was arrested from his house in Ballabgarh on Thursday morning. Nikhil and Mohit were arrested near the toll plaza on Wednesday night. All four are unemployed, they added.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place around 9pm when a car going towards Manesar side entered lane 14 of the toll plaza and was parked before the boom barrier. The police said one of the suspects paid Rs 100 to the toll collector, who charged Rs 65 as the toll and returned Rs 35. While returning the change, a Rs 5 coin fell on the ground.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said the car driver, who appeared to be inebriated, asked the toll collector to hand him the coin. “The collector told him that he would hand him a different coin and would pick the dropped coin later and asked him to move along as several cars were lining up behind. The car driver and his friends started arguing and threatened to kill the toll collector. When the toll manager intervened, the man sitting on co-driver’s seat alighted from the car and tried to stab him in the stomach. The toll manager pushed him and was stabbed in his arm in the alleged attack,” said the ACP. A special duty officer also intervened and he was also injured in the attack. Both the injured were rushed to a hospital on Wednesday night.

ACP Sangwan said that the suspects did not have a criminal history and were on their way to Rewari when the incident took place. A case was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday, said police.

top news
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In