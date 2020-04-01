Life in lockdown: Emaar Palm Drive’s network of volunteers tends to its needs

gurugram

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 23:11 IST

Emaar Palm Drive in Sector 66 is channelising community spirit to deal with the ongoing nationwide lockdown that was announced to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The condominium has created a network of volunteers and tower champions who tend to the needs of both residents and staff members as they stay confined to the complex.

Wing Commander (retd) Amit Chowdhury, president, Palm Drive Condominium Association, said that the condominium had appointed a champion for each tower block, who was responsible for catering to the needs of residents of that tower. “The tower champion takes care of everyone residing in a particular tower. (S)he caters to the needs of senior citizens, people who are sick, or anyone requiring any other assistance. They coordinate the garbage collection drive and ensure that food is delivered to residents, among other chores,” Chowdhury said.

The condominium has been under lockdown since March 23 and has restricted the entry of all outsiders and part-time staff, except in cases of emergency. The entry of part-time domestic help, drivers, car cleaners, dog-walkers, among others has been barred with some exceptions as in the case of senior citizens who require assistance. “There are two apartments in our condominium inhabited by senior citizens who can’t keep a full-time maid. We have allowed part-time help for them as an exception. As per the directions issued by the MCG, we have secured curfew passes for their help,” Chowdhury said.

The entry of external vendors such as food delivery agents, courier services, newspaper vendors, among others has been restricted to the tower gate of the condominium. Residents are required to collect the deliveries from the gate. All persons entering the building are required to use hand sanitiser and get their temperatures checked. The condominium has one dedicated lift for people coming from outside. Residents using the other lifts have been advised to sanitise themselves before and after using the lift. All lifts and buttons are sanitised with disinfectants twice a day.

On routine days, the apartment requires the services of around 300 staff members but has cut down the strength to 90 because of the lockdown. “All 90 members have been housed inside the complex. We had arranged for mattresses and other bedding requirements early on. We have set up a kitchen for them that is fully manned by the staff living here. No member of the staff steps out,” Chowdhury said. The staff has been given accommodation inside a school building within the complex to cut down exposure to the outside world. “While moving in and out of the complex has been curtailed to cut down the exposure, we also factored in the fact that most of the people here are migrant workers living away from family and would find it challenging to take care of themselves while handling work. We are supporting them while they continue to work,” Chowdhury said.

The condominium has also been collecting funds from residents for running boarding and lodging facilities for security, technical support, gardening, and housekeeping staff staying on the campus. “People are contributing in cash and kind. They are providing ration and paying for the cooks and other staff working here,” Chowdhury said.

Since March 13, the condominium has been taking a disclaimer from people coming from outside. Residents are required to share their travel history and declare if they are coming from any affected countries. In case of travel history, the RWA informs the MCG, which follows up with self-quarantine posters.

A shopping complex within the premises is catering to the everyday needs of people, who are supposed to abide by social distancing rules while purchasing commodities. Residents have been advised to wear masks and sanitise their hands before entering and after leaving the shop. No more than two residents are allowed inside the shop at a time. Shopkeepers have been asked to ensure that no more than five individuals (including shop staff) are allowed inside. “We are ensuring that every person entering the shopping complex wears a mask. We have circled markings on the floor at a distance of five-six feet from each other so that people maintain a gap while standing in the queue,” Wing Commander (retd) Baljit S Ahluwalia, a resident coordinator, said.

Ahluwalia said that the condominium was observing a total lockdown and was toying with the idea of providing services until the doorstep as the next step. “We are observing a total lockout where residents are not allowed to go out unless absolutely necessary. We have requested residents to stay indoors and even skip their morning walks or jogging schedules,” Ahluwalia said.