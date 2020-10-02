e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Liquor shop owner’s murder in Gurugram: One more suspect held

Liquor shop owner’s murder in Gurugram: One more suspect held

gurugram Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A month after a 42-year-old liquor shop owner was shot dead in Pataudi, the police on Thursday arrested a suspect from Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh.

The suspect, identified by police as Pawan, allegedly committed the crime at the behest of victim Inderjeet’s business rival Abhishek. Police said Abhishek offered Pawan ₹50 lakh for the job. The payment was never made as all suspects had gone into hiding after the crime.

So far, seven people have been arrested in the case.

On September 2 around 10pm Inderjeet and his two friends, Vikram and Vishal, were returning to their houses in a car, when a herd of cattle blocked their path in a lane in Jatauli village of Haily Mandi area. As they were trying to navigate their way around the cattle, several men on motorcycles allegedly cornered them and fired at least 20 rounds at their car. Inderjeet, who was behind the wheel, was shot 16 times and died on the spot, while Vikram had suffered three bullet injuries and was admitted to a hospital and later discharged, police had said. Vishal was unhurt in the incident.

On questioning, said police, Pawan told them he and his accomplices, Ujwal and Jivan, and prime suspect Abhishek carried out the shooting.

Inspector Indiwar, in-charge, crime branch, Farrukh Nagar, said, “Since the murder, Pawan had gone into hiding in Bulandshahr. They had made their plan to kill Inderjeet on August 30. They stole motorcycles from Noida for the crime and later dumped the vehicles and the guns used in the crime. These are yet to be recovered.”

Police said Pawan was produced in a district court and sent to two-day police custody. The police probe had found that Abhishek had attacked Inderjeet last year too in a similar fashion. In that case, the court had declared him to be a proclaimed offender.

top news
US Prez Trump taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for Covid-19 treatment
US Prez Trump taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for Covid-19 treatment
Delhi’s record of 150 deaths due to fire in 2019 is highest in last 5 years
Delhi’s record of 150 deaths due to fire in 2019 is highest in last 5 years
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg stars as Sunrisers Hyderabad get the better of Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg stars as Sunrisers Hyderabad get the better of Chennai Super Kings
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Now actor Akshat’s family wants Bihar police to probe his death in Mumbai
Now actor Akshat’s family wants Bihar police to probe his death in Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In