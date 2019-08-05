Man dead after being attacked with axe, rods in Haryana village, police suspect personal enmity

gurugram

A man was killed after he and his friends were allegedly attacked with an axe and steel rods by a group of at least five people in Telpuri village of Pataudi, on Saturday night. The police said personal enmity was suspected to be the reason behind the alleged murder.

A case was registered based on the statement of an armyman, who was accompanying the deceased for dinner at the time of the alleged attack. The armyman, who sustained injuries to his right elbow from an axe, managed to escape, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 9pm when the victim, identified by first name Jagdhir, alias Bholi, and at least two of his friends were on their way to a restaurant in Dharuhera in a Baleno car.

Police said Jagdhir had a criminal record with at least nine cases of loot, assault, and possession of illegal weapons registered against him. He was declared a bad character by Pataudi police.

Suresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Pataudi police station, said that when Jagdhir and his friends reached near Telpuri village, a group of at least five persons came in front of their car and asked them to stop.

“They (the suspects) were carrying rods and axes. They attacked the victims and also damaged the car. While others managed to escape, Jagdhir was beaten up with rods and hit with the back of the axe. He sustained severe injuries to his chest and legs and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said the SHO.

As per the first information report (FIR), the complainant identified Amarjeet alias Tiger, his father Umrav, Manoj, Arvind and an unknown person as the suspects.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that Jagdhir and Amarjeet were acquaintances and two days ago, they had an argument over a trivial matter.

In the police complaint, the complainant said, “Around 9pm, along with Jagdhir and Maniya, I was going for dinner in my brother-in-law’s car. When we reached near Amarjeet’s house, the accused persons blocked our path and attacked us. We tried to escape, but they got hold of Jagdhir and started beating him up with the axe and pipes. I dialled 100 and ran to the community healthcare centre in Patudi for first aid,” he said.

Police said the other friends accompanying the victim also escaped and were yet to be traced.

The SHO said Amarjeet also had at least four cases, including assault and illegal possession of weapons, registered against him.

A case was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of IPC at Pataudi police station, said police.

