Man booked for uploading wife’s pictures online

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 06:09 IST

A man was booked on Saturday for allegedly posting his estranged wife’s pictures on a social networking site without her consent. Police said that the couple has filed for a divorce and the case is pending in a court.

According to police, the 30-year-old woman from Farrukhnagar, who works at a garment manufacturing company in Gurugram, has been married to the suspect for at least 12 years.

In her police complaint, the woman alleged that her husband uploaded pictures to defame her.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The suspect uploaded the pictures on a social media platform. The victim in her complaint said that he uploaded them from someone else’s profile and not from his own. She alleged that he wanted to defame her.”

According to police, the woman initially approached the cybercrime police. Her complaint was then verified and forwarded to the women police station, Manesar where an FIR was lodged against her husband.

Kavita, station house officer (SHO), women police station, Manesar, said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested. The complaint was received through cybercrime police station. We are trying to find out who uploaded the victim’s personal photos and what was motive behind the incident. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 06:09 IST