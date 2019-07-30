Man extorts money from cousin in Gurugram, booked

gurugram

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:09 IST

A man was booked for allegedly demanding Rs. 25 lakh from his first cousin after threatening to file multiple complaints against him regarding the latter’s property on Golf Course Road, said the police on Monday. The accused man’s lawyer has also been booked in the case.

According to the police, the victim, a businessman owns a property on the Golf Course Road and his uncle’s son had filed complaints against him on several fora.

Aman Yadav, ACP, Sadar, said the complaints were regarding certain clearances and permissions for the said property. “The accused and his lawyer had threatened to file a case at the CM window and asked him to pay up. The victim has shared evidence of the demands and we are conducting the investigation,” said ACP.

The police said that the complaint was marked to the office of assistant police commissioner earlier and the case was filed on Sunday. A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the victim had paid about Rs. 7.5 lakh to the accused man before reporting the incident to the police.

“The accused man had also threatened to kill him if he did not pay the amount,” said the official. No persons have been arrested so far, said the police.

A case was registered against the two under sections 384 and 506 of the IPC at Sector 53 police station, said the police.

