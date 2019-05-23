Man killed wife for refusing money to purchase liquor

Eight days after the decomposed body of a woman was recovered from a locked house in Binola village of Bilaspur, the police on Tuesday arrested her husband for allegedly strangling her to death after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

Police said the suspect, Arvind alias Pintu, 28, a storeroom labourer, used to spend the majority portion of his monthly salary of Rs8,500 on liquor. When he ran out of money, he used to ask his wife to give him money and fought with her if she refused.

On May 3, after one such altercation, the woman, Anjali, had returned to her parents’ house in Binola village along with her infant daughter. A week later, Arvind apologised to her and convinced her to return.

“He gave his word that he would quit drinking and stop fighting with her. On May 12, a day after she returned, he returned from work and asked her for money to buy alcohol and when she declined, he attacked her. He strangled her with his hands and she fell down unconscious. He then stomped her neck with his left foot until she died. He then locked the door of their rented room from the outside and escaped,” said sub inspector (SI) Gajraj, Bilaspur police station.

The incident was reported to the police on May 14, after the neighbours had informed the landlord about a foul smell emanating from the room. Police broke open the door and found the woman’s decomposed body.

THE ARREST

Police said they conducted multiple raids in Delhi, Sonepat and Uttar Pradesh, before chancing upon a lead that Arvind was on his way to Gurugram to meet his brother. A police team had also gone to his native village in Balia, Uttar Pradesh, but he could not be traced.

“His parents said that they are not aware of his whereabouts. He broke his mobile phone to avoid being traced. For the past week, he was hiding in Delhi and Ghaziabad and kept switching locations. We received a tip-off from one of his acquaintances that he was coming to meet his brother in Sirhaul near Sector 18. A trap was set up and he was arrested on Tuesday evening,” said SI Gajraj.

Police said the couple got married in 2014. The woman worked at a nursery in Pachgaon in Manesar and their daughter used to stay with her maternal grandparents in Binola when the couple was at work. Police said the man was produced in the district court on Tuesday and sent to police custody for a day.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station.

First Published: May 23, 2019 00:47 IST