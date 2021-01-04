e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Man wanted in 24 criminal cases held from Badshahpur

Man wanted in 24 criminal cases held from Badshahpur

gurugram Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The police arrested a 23-year-old man wanted in 24 criminal cases, including robbery, murder, attempt to murder and loot, from Badshahpur on Sunday after a brief chase. The suspect had a reward of ₹ 25,000 on him.

The police said that the patrolling team and the crime investigation agency of Palam Vihar received a tip-off that the suspect, identified as Karamjeet alias Keddy of Jhajjar, was spotted on Fazilpur Dhani Road and had come to meet his friends.

The police team soon surrounded him and recovered one countrymade pistol and live cartridges from his possession.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that on seeing the police presence in the area, local people started gathering at the spot. “When the team asked Keddy to surrender, he pulled out a pistol and tried to shoot but was caught. An exchange of firing took place and one of the policemen escaped narrowly,” he said.

During questioning, it was revealed that he allegedly shot dead a man in Badshahpur in February 2018 and, in March the same year,he shot dead a priest and his wife in same area. He was also involved in looting ₹22 lakh Pataudi in May 2018 and had shot dead a woman in Palwal, said the police.

top news
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In