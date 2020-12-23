MCG planning to construct an indoor stadium in Sector 23

gurugram

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 23:15 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning to construct an indoor sports stadium in Sector 23, opposite Palam Vihar.

As per MCG officials, the indoor stadium will have facilities for sports such as badminton, table tennis, boxing, wrestling and kabaddi, among others.

The MCG has already got an approval from its finance and contract committee (F&CC) for the project and work on preparing a detailed project report (DPR) has started.The project is part of MCG’s bigger objective of establishing a sports stadium in each of its four zones. Sector 23 falls under MCG’s Zone-2.

“We have already got clearance from the F&CC on the matter. The project will cost us around ₹2.5 crore and the stadium will be entirely centrally air-conditioned,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

The official further said that as per the plan, a medical room will also be established inside the stadium for ensuring basic first aid to the athletes.

Among the key points that the DPR will address is the parking facility and source of electricity. MCG officials said that they are exploring the option of installing solar panels on top of the stadium that will help in the running of the stadium lights, central air conditioning system, and other electricity equipment.

MCG officials said that it will take them around three months to compile the DPR and subsequently tenders for the project will be floated.

During a house meeting in August 2018, the MCG approved an agenda for constructing a sports stadium in each of its four zones. In another house meeting in September last year, MCG officials disclosed that, as per their planning branch’s report, a city needs a stadium measuring at least 10 acres to cater for a population size of 3-5 lakh.

The report further highlighted that the city’s population is projected to increase to 42 lakh by 2031 and, overall, the city needs eight stadiums to cater to the needs of the residents.

The city has two stadiums — Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38 and Nehru Stadium near Civil Lines.

In MCG’s own master plan, areas in sectors 9, 23, 64, 72, 89, 91, and 102 have been identified as potential locations where stadiums can be constructed.

“Sports is a key part of any city. To facilitate in this endeavour, MCG is constantly looking to develop infrastructure so that residents have an option for recreational activities while athletes can also use it to further hone their skills,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.