MCG sets up thermal cameras at offices

gurugram

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:36 IST

After several of its officials tested positive for coronavirus, the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has installed thermal cameras, which can detect body temperature, at three of its main offices in sectors 34, 42 and 39.

It is also exploring ways to install the same at its Civil Lines office where they are currently facing technical difficulties.

At the MCG main office in sector 34, two officials, one each from the audit and IT wing tested positive last month. Last week, three officials in the tax wing of MCG’s zone 3 office in sector 42 tested positive. The three included a zonal taxation officer (ZTO). Sector 39 is where its health department is located and although none have tested positive till now, they are at high risk of contracting the infection.

In each case, the officials had attended their duties at these offices a day before the confirmation report.

“A large number of MCG officials are deployed on the ground and engaged in various Covid-19 related work. Therefore, the possibility of them contracting the infection always remains high. In addition, a large number of them are also interacting with the public on a daily basis. Hence, to ensure their symptoms are detected at the earliest, thermal cameras have been installed at all important MCG offices,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

MCG officials have been also been deployed to transport patients who died of Covid-19 to the burial or cremation ground for last rites, collect data of those under home isolation, set up rapid antigen testing centres, collect biomedical waste, among others.

As per officials privy to the matter, all staff members have been told, unofficially, that they will be permitted entry into MCG offices only after they are screened on the cameras.

Earlier, officials were checked for temperature with hand-held infrared thermometers, which they said did not represent the most accurate results, and which also put the person checking it at risk.

“The biggest advantage of a thermal imaging camera over a hand-held thermometer is that the former covers a larger surface area. Often, there are 3-4 officials entering the offices at once, and sometimes the person with the hand-held thermometer may miss a person entirely. With the thermal camera, the temperature of more than one person is measured at the same time. It ensures that no one can enter the office without their temperature being checked,” said an official privy to the matter.