Mediation forum of H-Rera, Gurugram holds its first session

gurugram

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:21 IST

The newly established mediation forum at Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) in Gurugram started functioning from Monday. H-Rera officials said the response from developers, homebuyers and other stakeholders is encouraging as people want a quick resolution of their problems through mediation and discussion rather than taking the time-consuming legal route.

The mediation panel comprises SC Goyal, retired district and sessions judge, who is the adjudicating officer (AO); Deepa Malik, chief grievance redressal and chief public relation officer, and Geeta Rathee Singh, senior legal officer.

On Monday, the panel heard 36 cases against a real estate developer, which were pending for a long time before the authority. H-Rera officials said these complaints were referred for mediation by the developer and were heard during the first session on Monday.

KK Khandelwal, chairman, H-Rera, said, “Such mediation forums are the need of the hour. The authority is overburdened by a long list of pending complaints. Many of these complaints can be resolved through a few sittings.Mediation can save the aggrieved allottees from the very exhausting and expensive battle of litigation.”

Officials of H-Rera, Gurugram, stated that the developer, Emaar, offered to assist the allottees for an amicable resolution, with the help of an expert panel appointed by H-Rera. During the mediation process, compensation for delayed possession charges (DPC) was given to those who had booked their flats in various projects of the developer but could not get the possession. Both the promoter and allottees agreed to resolve the issues through discussion and deliberation.

“Mediation is a new process for the allottees. I feel that they need to come with a positive attitude and make the best use of this process”, said Deepa Malik.

Representative of Emaar did not respond to requests for comment.