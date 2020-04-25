Municipal Corporation of Gurugram issues tenders for cleaning storm water drains in city

gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started the tendering process for cleaning arterial storm water drains across the city, said officials on Saturday.

According to MCG chief engineer Raman Sharma, all executive engineers, sub-divisional officers have been directed to start issuing e-tenders for the purpose in their respective jurisdictions. The development comes just two weeks after MCG officials and councillors on April 14 had decided that the e-tendering process should be restarted to ensure quick resumption of civic work whenever the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

Sharma said MCG’s initial priority would be to clean and unclog points that are prone to waterlogging.

He further said around a meeting with all contractors and officials concerned would be held around May 1 to take stock of the progress made with the tenders, and subsequently, allotment of work would be initiated. “We have initiated the tendering process, and are expecting to start on-ground work for cleaning stormwater drains within the next 10 days. We have a report on areas that are prone to waterlogging and hence will concentrate our resources on desilting them at the earliest,” said Sharma.

According to MCG officials, arterial drains near Hero Honda Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, and Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road are some of the waterlogging-prone areas which the MCG would most likely desilt on a priority basis.

Last year, due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the 2019 general elections, MCG officials said that they had encountered a two-month delay in floating tenders for the desilting work which resulted in 109 kilometre, out of the total 350 kilometre, of stormwater drains not getting desilted when the monsoon arrived. With limited time left and a lot of cleaning work left to be done, the MCG had joined hands with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to clean the remaining stormwater drains.

All arterial drains flowing within residential sectors are looked after by the MCG while master drains— drains which run parallel to main roads and often carry stormwater of two or more sectors— are managed by the GMDA in the city.