Murder case of 72-year-old Gurugram woman solved, 1 arrested: Police

The police on Friday said they have solved the case in which a 72-year-old retired administrator of an export house was found smothered to death at her residence in DLF Phase-1.

According to the police, the woman, who was living alone for the past 22 years in the house, was targeted by two construction labourers who were working near her house in DLF Phase-1. “The two labourers conducted reconnaissance of the area several times and decided to break into her house on August 2. They had planned to rob her cash and jewellery, but were ready to kill the woman, if she tried to resist their robbery bid,” said the police official privy to the investigation.

The police said the labourers smothered her to death using her stole and covered her face so that she could not raise an alarm. The woman tried to escape but finally died in the kitchen, struggling for her life, said the police.

The two labourers, identified by the police within a few hours of the murder, had left the city and boarded a train for Kolkata. One of them has been traced and arrested, while the other one is yet to be nabbed, said a senior police official.

The police added that the accused could not flee with all the cash and jewellery and were only successful in removing the jewellery that the victim was wearing. They feared that someone might show up as the renovation of the house was underway and at least six other labourers were present at another part of the house, said the police.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said all the teams involved in the case have worked hard and based on the available information traced the accused. “The teams are on their way to Gurugram. We will reward the police officers involved in this case,” he said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered at the DLF Phase-1 police station.

