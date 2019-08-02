72-year-old woman smothered to death in Gurugram DLF Phase 1

gurugram

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:04 IST

A 72-year-old retired administrator of an export house was found smothered to death at her residence, where she was living alone for the past 22 years, on Friday afternoon, said the police.

According to the police, the victim, Indra Khanna was killed in an attempted robbery at her house. Her body was first discovered by her sister Devika Narula, who lives with her family in Sushant Lok. The incident came to light around1.30pm on Friday, after her repeated calls went unanswered.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said Khanna was found dead in her kitchen on the ground floor of the house. She had rented out her first floor to two MNC executives who had left for work in the morning. “We received a call in the afternoon reporting that a woman has been murdered in Block E of DLF Phase-1 area. A team from the police station concerned was sent to spot. They later reported that the victim was smothered to death on Friday between 10am and 11:30am,” he said.

The police said Khanna’s sister was trying to call her since Friday morning. However, her calls went answered and WhatsApp messages went unchecked. Her last seen message was at 8:27 am after which she has not taken any calls.

Goel said her sister told the police that she retired from her job last year and was living alone. “Khanna was getting her house renovated and had given separate entry to the construction workers from the rear-end of the house. She was very particular and never left her house doors open. On Friday, however, her door was found open. But, there were no signs of struggle. We are suspecting that the person who entered was familiar to her and that the purpose was robbery,” he said.

The police said the house was not ransacked, and only the victim’s jewellery which she was wearing was found missing, along with her wristwatch.

The sister who had reached the spot along with her husband found her lying unconscious on the floor in the kitchen. A stole was found around her neck. “She suspected that she had fallen down due to weakness and immediately called a doctor and an ambulance. The doctor informed her that she had already passed away, after which the police were informed,” said Goel.

A team of forensic expert and crime investigation unit reached the spot and conducted investigation, said the police.

“We are questioning the two domestic helps who were employed by her and the labourers who were working for the renovation of the house but we are yet to crack the case. We are looking at all possible angles and more details will be clear after the post-mortem examination is conducted,” said Goel.

A board of doctors will conduct the post-mortem on Saturday, said the police.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the DLF Phase-1 police station.

Sunil Goswami, a neighbour said that victim was a charming and friendly woman. “She was one of the oldest residents in the area. I know her for the last 22 years and often greeted her. She was very polite.

The area residents said the incident has spread fear among the elderly in the area, as most of them are living alone while children are settled abroad.

RS Rathee, councillor of Ward 34, alleged that despite their repeated requests to police and the district administration nothing has been done for senior citizens in the area. “There are no beat constables deployed and no police personnel ever come to check on them,” he said.

There were hardly any CCTV cameras installed in the area. The police have recovered footage from just one camera which was installed at a distance but could not capture the entry and exit of the house.

