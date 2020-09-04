e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / NHAI transfers Gurugram project director

NHAI transfers Gurugram project director

gurugram Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:36 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
         

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday transferred the project director for Gurugram, Ashok Sharma, and repatriated him to its parent body, the Union surface transport ministry, said officials privy to the matter.

The decision comes a day after the contractor for Sohna elevated road project was debarred from participating in all future NHAI bids, following the collapse of a section of the under-construction flyover near Vipul Greens condominium on Sohna Road on August 22. At least two people were injured, although no casualties were reported from the site. The work at the site remains halted and a probe by a committee of experts is presently underway.

Sharma has spent almost nine years as the project director of the project implementation unit of Gurugram. He has also overseen the construction of several key projects in the city such as underpasses and flyovers on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway at Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower crossing, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk.

When asked about the development, Sharma confirmed his transfer and said that the NHAI has the right to repatriate an official to the parent department. “I have served in Gurugram for almost nine years and would be working with the parent department from now onwards,” he said.

top news
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court tomorrow
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘Vaccine nationalism’ would prolong coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros
‘Vaccine nationalism’ would prolong coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In