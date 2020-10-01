NHM workers call off protest after their demands for changes in contract are met

gurugram

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:16 IST

About 750 contractual workers of the National Health Mission (NHM) in Gurugram — comprising doctors, auxiliary midwife nurses, emergency medical technicians and ambulance drivers, among others — have called off their decision to protest after their demands were met by the district health department on Thursday.

The workers had earlier objected to two specific clauses in their employment contracts, which, they alleged, would hamper their job security for the health workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a meeting with the district chief medical officer(CMO) on Thursday, however, it was decided that the two clauses will be rescinded from their contracts. The specific clauses (numbered 9 and 10) in the ‘Letter of Contract’ affidavit, which NHM workers are expected to sign and submit by the end of the month in order to renew their employment, remove the provision of a month-long notice period in case of termination of employment. The affidavit (a copy of which is with Hindustan Times) also stated that this may be done “without making payment of remuneration in advance”.

Dr Virender Yadav, CMO, Gurugram, said of the matter, “We will be renewing their contracts as per the old terms.” He declined to comment further, adding that this was a state issue which did not concern his office. “We are simply following orders as received,” he said.

Hari Raj, district president of the NHM Karmachari Sangh (Haryana), said, “The move comes as a relief. We will sign identical copies of our old contracts in the next day or two and submit it to the CMO’s office to formally renew our contracts. All 750 workers in the district have also been granted extensions on their employment, which is a relief, especially since we are in the middle of a job scarcity.”

Prabjot Singh, mission director, NHM Haryana, could not be reached for comment on Thursday despite multiple attempts.