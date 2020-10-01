e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / NHM workers call off protest after their demands for changes in contract are met

NHM workers call off protest after their demands for changes in contract are met

gurugram Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:16 IST
Prayag Arora-Desai
Prayag Arora-Desai
         

About 750 contractual workers of the National Health Mission (NHM) in Gurugram — comprising doctors, auxiliary midwife nurses, emergency medical technicians and ambulance drivers, among others — have called off their decision to protest after their demands were met by the district health department on Thursday.

The workers had earlier objected to two specific clauses in their employment contracts, which, they alleged, would hamper their job security for the health workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a meeting with the district chief medical officer(CMO) on Thursday, however, it was decided that the two clauses will be rescinded from their contracts. The specific clauses (numbered 9 and 10) in the ‘Letter of Contract’ affidavit, which NHM workers are expected to sign and submit by the end of the month in order to renew their employment, remove the provision of a month-long notice period in case of termination of employment. The affidavit (a copy of which is with Hindustan Times) also stated that this may be done “without making payment of remuneration in advance”.

Dr Virender Yadav, CMO, Gurugram, said of the matter, “We will be renewing their contracts as per the old terms.” He declined to comment further, adding that this was a state issue which did not concern his office. “We are simply following orders as received,” he said.

Hari Raj, district president of the NHM Karmachari Sangh (Haryana), said, “The move comes as a relief. We will sign identical copies of our old contracts in the next day or two and submit it to the CMO’s office to formally renew our contracts. All 750 workers in the district have also been granted extensions on their employment, which is a relief, especially since we are in the middle of a job scarcity.”

Prabjot Singh, mission director, NHM Haryana, could not be reached for comment on Thursday despite multiple attempts.

top news
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
KXIP vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians thrash Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs
KXIP vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians thrash Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In