One killed in hit-and-run accident in Bhondsi

gurugram

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:01 IST

A 29-year-old man was killed and his brother was severely injured in a hit-and-run case near Dhunela village in Bhondsi on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8 pm, when brothers Amit Kumar and 34-year-old Sachin Kumar were on their way to Alipur from their home in Nuh. Police said Amit was riding the motorcycle while his brother was on the pillion.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said near Dhunela village, a motorcyclist hit their motorcycle from behind.

“In his statement to the police, Sachin said that they were thrown off the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. Some passersby rushed them to civil hospital in Sohna, from where they were referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, where Amit died during treatment,” said the officer, adding that Sachin was under treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

Police said the motorcyclist who hit them also fell after the accident, but fled as passersby were assisting the victims. The suspect is yet to be traced.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Saturday, said police.