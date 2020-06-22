e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / One killed in hit-and-run accident in Bhondsi

One killed in hit-and-run accident in Bhondsi

gurugram Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 29-year-old man was killed and his brother was severely injured in a hit-and-run case near Dhunela village in Bhondsi on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8 pm, when brothers Amit Kumar and 34-year-old Sachin Kumar were on their way to Alipur from their home in Nuh. Police said Amit was riding the motorcycle while his brother was on the pillion.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said near Dhunela village, a motorcyclist hit their motorcycle from behind.

“In his statement to the police, Sachin said that they were thrown off the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. Some passersby rushed them to civil hospital in Sohna, from where they were referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, where Amit died during treatment,” said the officer, adding that Sachin was under treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

Police said the motorcyclist who hit them also fell after the accident, but fled as passersby were assisting the victims. The suspect is yet to be traced.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Saturday, said police.

top news
Revamped action plan for Delhi to fight Covid-19
Revamped action plan for Delhi to fight Covid-19
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi: MHA
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi: MHA
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
Bengal BJP adopts aggression to counter TMC; state president talks revenge
Bengal BJP adopts aggression to counter TMC; state president talks revenge
Monsoon could reach Delhi on June 24, conditions favourable, says IMD
Monsoon could reach Delhi on June 24, conditions favourable, says IMD
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In