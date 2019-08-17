Only one village in state gets six-star rating under govt scheme

gurugram

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:32 IST

In a scheme that rates villages based on sex ratio, the status of education, solid waste management, and other social parameters, only one village of the 203 gram panchayats in Gurugram district could get the second highest rating.

Under the 7- Star Rainbow Scheme launched by the state government on January 26, 2018, gram panchayats are rated in stars from zero to seven. None of the villages in the entire state received seven stars.

Wazirpur, which received four stars last year, improved its ranking and is the only gram panchayat in the district this year with six stars.

As per data shared by the district administration, five panchayats—Ghosh Garh, Mokalwas, Basatpur, Daulatabad, and Ullawas—received five stars. Only 16 villages have been rated four stars, 34 have been given three stars and 74 have been given two stars.

As many 38 villages have received a one-star rating, including a large number of villages from the Farrukhnagar block. Data shows a maximum number of villages from the Sohna block did not get any stars at all. Overall, 35 panchayats got no stars as they lacked better social conditions.

“There are seven parameters based on which ratings are given. They are sex ratio, education (no dropouts), hygiene and sanitation, peace and harmony, environment, good governance, and social participation,” Narender Sarwan, district development and panchayat officer, said.

“There is a scope of improvement in the villages that did not perform well. The difference is majorly due to male-female sex ratio, solid waste management, and environment issues, which has led to the poor ranking of some villages,” he said.

The gram panchayats are assessed through an online form filled by the village head, which is later verified through field assessment by the officials of the Haryana Institute of Rural Development (HIRD).

Last year, only 198 panchayats applied for the scheme online. This year, however, all 203 panchayats nominated themselves for the rating.

Throughout the state, Palwal district had the maximum number of four villages with six stars while Sirsa and Sonepat scored the least with more than 130 villages in each of these districts receiving no stars at all.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 23:32 IST