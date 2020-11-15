Over 1,300 calls to control room keep cops on their toes

gurugram

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:02 IST

The city’s police control room (PCR) on Saturday received over 1,366 telephonic calls, including 899 calls related to the bursting of crackers and 106 calls about loud music at social gatherings on Diwali. The police said that the number of calls was the highest in the last 11 years.

Other complaints made to the PCR include drinking in public spaces and people visiting one another without observing mask hygiene or social distancing. As many as 3,800 personnel had been deployed on Saturday night to make spot visits.

Last Monday, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned the sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, following which the state government issued similar orders. However, instances of cracker burning were reported from across the city, said police.

Police commissioner KK Rao said, “We had deployed 40 special teams across the city to keep a check and take action against violators found defying the state government’s order with regard to crackers. Despite regular coordination and awareness, people did not adhere to the guidelines and burst crackers until late night. People have bought crackers illegally from different cities and districts and even the people staying in high-rise and condominiums burst crackers on different floors,” he said, adding that 377 calls were made by neighbours of such violators.

The police said that besides complaints, they received 77 mischievous calls as well. Rao said that in 13 instances, PCR vans rushed to the spot but found that the call was a hoax, whereas in other instances, officials were greeted by revellers, most of whom were inebriated. However, no action was taken against such callers.

No action was taken by the police in a majority of the cases from societies on Golf Course Road, Palam Vihar, Sohna Road and in Nirvana either.

According to the police, starting 11am on Saturday, the PCR continuously received calls till around 6am on Sunday.

More than 35 calls were made by people complaining of drunken brawls, while 260 calls were miscellaneous in nature. The PCR in-charge, however, said that incidents of quarrels were fewer compared to last year. In 2019, the police received 67 calls of quarrels while around 17 calls of incidents of fire were also reported.

Sixteen calls related to road accidents were received by three call operators, while around 107 calls related to noise pollution were reported after 10pm, compared to the 40 reported last year. These calls were mostly from Sushant Lok -1, South City-2, DLF Phase-2, Sector 23 and Golf Course Extension Road, along with some of the newly developing areas in Sector 107.

Besides, nine calls related to fire incidents were also received, fewer than the 17 received last year.

A team of 13 policemen were deployed at the PCR. “The PCR did not receive so many calls in a single day over the last 11 years. Every year, the control room receives around 700-800 calls on Diwali. The PCR staff members were prompt in taking action after receiving calls. All the senior police officials made regular visits in different areas and checked the police deployment,” said Rao.

About 800 police officials from 40 police stations, 350 from traffic police and a few others from the crime team were deployed, along with riders and the PCR staff, to respond to calls.

The police said that the highest number of calls from urban villages were from Badshahpur, Chakkarpur, Sikanderpur, Jharsa, Pataudi and Manesar, Sector 10A and Palam Vihar ranked highest among urban sectors.