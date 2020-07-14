Over 39,000 houses surveyed in Gurugram to check mosquito breeding

gurugram

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:07 IST

To prevent the emergence of vector-borne diseases amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has surveyed nearly 39,000 houses across the district since June 1, and issued notices to nearly 90 people for violations, a press release issued by the civic body on Monday stated.

As per the MCG release, 171 officials of the civic body and the district health department, have been conducting door-to-door surveys in four teams to check for water stagnation in coolers, tanks, tyres, and pots among other things. During the door-to-door survey, which started early last month, the teams also sensitised residents about the possibility of larvae breeding in still water, and have issued notices to over 90 residents for not destroying potential mosquito breeding sources.

In addition, these officials have also been provided with 49 fogging machines for conducting fumigation operations across the city.

“The teams have surveyed 39,000 houses in the district so far. Chief medical officer of Gurugram Dr Virendra Yadav, and Dr Ashish Singla, medical officer of the MCG, have instructed all the team members to work actively for preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. They said that with the joint efforts of the MCG and health department, the city only reported 22 cases of dengue and 15 cases of malaria last year, which were much lower than in previous years. All efforts are ongoing to report similar results or even lower numbers this year as well,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG. While only one case of plasmodium malaria has been reported so far, no cases of dengue have surfaced in Gurugram till now.

In 2018, the city recorded 93 cases of dengue, 66 in 2017, 86 in 2016, and 451 in 2015. Similarly, the city had recorded 30 cases of malaria in 2018, 48 in 2017, 36 in 2016, and 44 in 2015.

As per MCG officials, all mosquito hot spots will also be monitored through the MCG’s Geographical Information Survey (GIS) laboratory in Sector 34. They further said that while sensitising the residents, the survey teams also have told them to observe a “dry-day” on every Sunday and refrain from using water unless necessary to contain the spread of vector-borne diseases.

The MCG has also once again put a cap of ₹600 on private hospitals for dengue testing. “ Like previous years, the MCG has issued directions to all private hospitals in the district that they cannot charge more than ₹ 600 for dengue tests, and if we receive a complaint in this regarding, strict action will be taken the violators,” said Rohilla.

MCG officials also said that one gambusia fish hatchery has been set up in Wazirabad, and another one is being set up in Pataudi. “Gambusia fish feeds on mosquito larvae and hence, they are being bred on a large scale for anti-vector-borne operations, “ said Rohilla.