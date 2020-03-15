Policemen beaten, locked by men they went to ‘question’ in Gurugram’s Sector 10

gurugram

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:47 IST

Four policemen, who had gone to investigate a case, were allegedly assaulted by a group of at least five people at a house in Saraswati Enclave, Sector 10, on Saturday.

The police said the suspects snatched the mobile phones of the policemen, hurled abuses at them and locked the main gate of the house for half an hour before another team of policemen was called in.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8pm, when four policemen from the Sector 9A police station, had gone to investigate a snatching incident.

Dharambir, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), said, “A complaint was received from a photographer in Devi Lal Colony, alleging that four people had refused to pay him for pictures he took at a wedding and snatched his phone during a confrontation. We had gone to the suspects’ house to verify the facts of the case.”

The police said when they entered the house, one of the suspects started manhandling the personnel. “Other members of the family pulled out a phone and started recording us. When we tried to reason with them, they snatched our phones and their tenant locked the main door of the house from outside,” said ASI Dharambir.

The police said the suspects threatened to unleash a dog to attack the policemen.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that during the alleged confrontation, the suspects hurled abuses at the police. “One policeman, who was stationed outside the house, informed the Sector 10 police station and a team reached the house, following which the situation was brought under control,” he said, adding that one police officer suffered bruises.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 10 police station on Saturday, the police said. Four of the suspects were also booked at the Sector 9A police station for snatching the photographer’s phone.