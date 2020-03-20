Property dealer shot dead in Garhi Harsaru

gurugram

A 32-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead while he was changing a flat tyre near a school in Garhi Harsaru, close to Sector 10, on Thursday night. The police said he sustained eight bullet wounds on his body and died on the spot.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30pm when the victim, Gaurav Yadav, was on his way to his house in Sector 82 from his office in Garhi Harsaru. The police said he was nearing a school in Garhi Harsaru when his car’s tyre got punctured.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said as the victim was changing the tyre, three men arrived and started firing indiscriminately.

“The victim sustained eight bullet injuries in the head, hands, chest and abdomen. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” the police officer said.

The police said a preliminary probe has revealed that the victim’s friend suspected him of having an extramarital affair with his wife. In the FIR, the victim’s father alleged that the victim’s friend was not happy with him as his son would often talk to his wife. “Due to the enmity, his friend and some of his friend’s associates shot him dead,” the victim’s father accused.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 10 A police station, said, that the suspects, including the victim’s friend, were at large and two teams had been formed to trace them.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 10 A police station on Friday, the police said.