Pvt hospitals tie up with hotels to set up isolation facility

gurugram

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:56 IST

The district administration on Thursday gave its nod to five private hospitals in the city to set up paid isolation facilities in hotels located in their vicinity.

As per an order issued by Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, on Thursday, five hotels have been notified as paid isolation facilities after they tied up with hospitals — such as Medanta Medicity, Max Hospital, W Pratiksha, among others.

“We have asked hospitals to reserve beds in hotels for confirmed Covid-19 cases, who do not require critical care. But they will have to ensure proper medical facilities are provided to people with mild symptoms, who will be referred to such facilities. These hotels will be like step down medical facilities, where the hospital will be responsible for proper medical supervision of patients,” said Sonal Goel, CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, who is also the nodal officer for hospital management.

An institutional isolation facility is set up for Covid-19 patients — those with mild symptoms — who do not have enough space at home or can’t be home isolated. The order stated that this move was likely to reduce the pressure on families, help protect them and their immediate neighbourhood and give comfort to the coronavirus infected patients.

According to officials, there is no dearth of beds in the city at present but if Covid-19 cases increase in the coming months, the paid isolation facilities set up by private hospitals will help in dealing with the surge.

Max Hospital has set up the facility at Vista Signature in South City 1. Similarly, Columbia Asia has tied up with Hotel Desire, sector 23 A, Paras Hospital with Bawa Residency in Sushant Lok sector 43, W Pratiksha Hospital with the Aurora Paradise near Nirvana Country and Medanta Hospital with Prani Health Solutions guest house.

According to Goel, six other hospitals have also reached out to the administration for setting up paid isolation facilities.

Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director, Max Healthcare, said, “A dedicated Covid health centre for patients with mild to moderate symptoms is a much-needed addition to the healthcare infrastructure of Gurugram in the times of a pandemic. By segregating Covid patients from the general populace, it will not only lower the risk of infection for everyone but also reduce overcrowding at hospitals, leaving more space for the treatment of non-Covid patients.”

Max hospital has fixed a charge of Rs 9,500 per day for those availing their hotel facility. It will include 24x7 medical supervision, including round-the-clock availability of doctors and nurses on premises for patient care, a comprehensive Covid care plan, daily visit by a senior consultant, daily in-person monitoring by trained nurses, video consults by psychologists, oxygen support for stabilising patients, and ambulance transfer in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, a representative from Paras Hospital, said, “Our employees are also getting quarantined in the hotel we have tied up with. As patient load increases, we will be shifting some of them to the designated hotel.”

The district administration too has tied up with several hotels in the city for self-paid and government paid Covid care centres. There are 13 designated hotels for self-paid isolation facilities. Over 464 beds have been reserved in these hotels for Covid patients with mild or moderate symptoms. Likewise, 1,132 beds have been kept aside in 26 hotels of the city, which are to act like government paid isolation facilities.Currently, 72 patients are in these centres. In the government paid facilities, the charges are nominal and is set at Rs 700, including taxes, which includes three meal. In the self -paid facilities the charges vary from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,200.