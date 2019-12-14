Remove abandoned vehicles, garbage from Udyog Vihar or face prosecution, MCG told

gurugram

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 11:21 IST

After inspecting Udyog Vihar and finding garbage dumps, abandoned vehicles and construction debris still unattended at places, Gurugram divisional commissioner Ashok Sangwan on Thursday asked the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to prosecute the officials concerned.

“I have asked the HSPCB to prosecute the erring officials from next week if there is no compliance. This is a violation of Supreme Court orders,” Sangwan said, adding that garbage should be cleaned daily but it had not been happening.

Sangwan had inspected the area on December 2 with a team comprising officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) as well as other departments to check whether garbage dumps and construction debris were being cleaned routinely.

“It was observed that a lot of work is yet to be done. The situation of the hotspot (Udyog Vihar) was pathetic. That shows the casual approach of the department. The MCG must remove unclaimed vehicles, garbage, and construction debris from Phase 5,” the inspection report, a copy of which is with HT, states.

Udyog Vihar was identified as one of the major hotspots of the city in terms of pollution by the HSPCB when the report was submitted to the Supreme Court.

“In compliance with court orders, the MCG had submitted an action-taken report in November, stating that the court order had been followed and waste had been cleaned at Udyog Vihar. However, the divisional commissioner’s office received complaints of unattended waste at various sites and dumping of construction debris Udyog Vihar (and other locations as well) so he decided to inspect the site and found that the dumps are still there. The HSPCB will start prosecuting erring officials from next week,” an HSPCB official said, requesting anonymity.

Industry owners in the area said that officials inspected the area but work has not yet begun on ground.

Raj Singla, an industry owner, said, “We have not seen any visible progress in terms of garbage cleaning and removal of construction debris and abandoned vehicles at all.”

An HT team visited one of the major dumping sites at Udyog Vihar Phase 5 and found unattended garbage as well as abandoned vehicles on the roads.

When asked, Gaurav Antil, joint commissioner, MCG, said, “Our team is working in this regard at Udyog Vihar, following directions of the Supreme Court and the divisional commissioner as well.”

Haryana chief secretary Kesni Anand Arora will review the action-taken report of the MCG in this regard on Saturday.