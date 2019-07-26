Seeking safety, girls from Manesar school move HC

Five students of Government Girls Middle School, Manesar, have filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the court’s intervention in the issue related to the safety of students. The petition mentions that the school premises are used for non-educational purposes and multiple outlets operate out of the school compound.

“The school premises are being used for non-educational purpose and due to lack of a proper boundary wall, anti-social elements have easy access to it. The court has issued a notice to the government and sought a response from the government by August 2,” said Pardeep Rapria, the girls’ counsel. The petitioners are in different grades from classes 7 to 12.

Last month, the girls had also sent a letter to the district education officer outlining their concerns. “A post office, primary health centre, panchayat bhavan, anganwadi, and a park run from the school premises. Under the pretext of accessing these public places, many anti-social elements also frequent the school which makes us feel unsafe and also disrupts our education,” stated the letter. The girls had requested the education officer to get the non-educational set-ups removed from the school premises.

Ram Avatar, former sarpanch of the area, said that girls felt unsafe in the school due to the presence of outsiders.

“Girls feel unsafe since the place is always teeming with outsiders. The villagers want that the premises are reserved only for the school,” said Avatar.

When asked about the issue, district education officer Premlata Yadav said that the department would conduct an inquiry into the matter and take appropriate action.

“I have met the principal of the school and we have sent a letter to the block education officer seeking further details about the matter. We will look into the issue, and try to find out if they (multiple outlets) have any requisite permission,” said Yadav. She also said that anganwadi centres were operating out of many other schools.

