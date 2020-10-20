Sonipat-based gangster arrested after a shoot-out in Palam Vihar

gurugram

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:48 IST

A 22-year-old man, suspected to be a member of a Sonipat-based gang, was arrested after a shoot-out by the police in Palam Vihar in the early hours of Tuesday. The police said the suspect suffered a gunshot injury in his leg and was admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment, the police said.

According to the police the suspect has been identified as Somber alias Chand alias David — a resident of village Kamas Khedi in Jind. He was wanted in over two dozen of cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, posession of illegal weapons, theft, robbery, and loot cases in Biwani, Jind, Gurugram, Sonipat and Rohtak.

Joginder Singh, inspector, crime investigation agency of Palam Vihar, said that they had received a tip-off at about 2am on Tuesday that a criminal was soon likely to cross Carterpuri Road towards Dharam colony near Palam Vihar area. “We immediately formed teams and barricades were put up at suspected areas. We then zeroed in on those areas and a trap was laid to arrest him,” he said.

Around 2.40am, a motorbike was seen coming towards the checkpost. When the police teams asked him to stop, he allegedly started firing at police teams and tried to flee from the spot.

“The suspect then started firing. When the police team rushed towards him, he again opened fire. In retaliation, the police shot at him and the suspect suffered a bullet injury in his leg. He lost control and rammed the motorbike into the police control room vehicle and fell down. He tried to run into the fields but the police teams surrounded him. More police personnel were called in who surrounded and arrested him,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

According to Sangwan, a total of 30 rounds were fired. The suspect fired five rounds and the police fired the remaining in self-defence.

The police have allegedly recovered one countrymade pistol, two live cartridges and one motorbike from his possession. He allegedly confessed to the crime and is currently undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital.

The suspect is allegedly a member of Sandeep Badwasni gang. “In 2017, one inspector Sonu Malik’s uncle, Satyawan, was shot dead by some gangsters in Rohtak in retaliation to the killing of a gangster Badwasni in Sonepat. Malik’s uncle was one of the accused persons in Badwasni’s murder and after his murder they wanted to take revenge by killing Malik,” said Sangwan.

On September 6, inspector Sonu Malik, who is presently posted at the Commando Complex at Newal in Karnal, was walking to his car after meeting a relative in Palam Vihar area. The police said as he reached near his car, at least two armed suspects intercepted him and fired at him. The police officer suffered a gunshot wound in his right shoulder and in retaliation, he fired at the alleged shooters, who managed to escape.

A case of attempt to murder was registered at Palam Vihar police station on September 7.