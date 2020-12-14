e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Strong winds help aid dispersal of pollutants

Strong winds help aid dispersal of pollutants

gurugram Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The air quality in the city improved significantly and entered the moderate category on Monday. Gurugram recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 101 — an improvement from 239 (poor) on Sunday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin. Experts attributed the change in air quality to high-speed winds that aided the dispersal of pollutants.

The level of ultrafine particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5), the city’s primary pollutant, was 235.45 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Monday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally and remain in “moderate” to “poor” category on Tuesday and Wednesday. The air quality is likely to start deteriorating marginally from December 18 and remain in “poor” to the lower end of “very poor” category.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that the temperature was expected to dip further on Tuesday. “The temperature will dip further in the coming days and might stay around 8 degrees,” said Srivastava.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, three degrees below Sunday’s 21 degrees. The minimum temperature settled at 10.5 degrees Celsius, same as the previous day. The minimum temperature is expected dip and hover around 8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The maximum temperature will likely stay around 23 degrees, as per IMD forecast. As per the weekly IMD forecast, clear skies will prevail on Tuesday.

top news
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
There’s light at end of tunnel, says first NYC recipient of Covid vaccine
There’s light at end of tunnel, says first NYC recipient of Covid vaccine
Poll body seeks Kerala CM’s explanation on free Covid-19 vaccine offer
Poll body seeks Kerala CM’s explanation on free Covid-19 vaccine offer
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In