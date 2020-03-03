Taxi driver beaten in Jacobpura, gunshot fired

gurugram

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:34 IST

A 25-year-old taxi driver sustained injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a group of at least five stick-weilding men. The incident took place in a furniture market in Jacobpura on Tuesday evening. Police said the suspects also fired a gunshot at the victim, but the round missed him. Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason for the alleged attack, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4pm when the victim, identified by first name Rahul, had gone to the market to run an errand. A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said at least five motorcycle-borne men accosted him and started beating him up with sticks.

“One of the suspects also fired a gunshot, which missed the victim. When a crowd started gathering, the suspects sped away on their motorcycles,” the officer said, adding that, earlier this week, the same group of men had had an argument with the victim.

Police said the victim sustained injuries on his right leg, left arm and face. He was rushed to Civil Hospital, and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where his condition is said to be stable.

Station house officer Ramesh Kumar of the City police station said the suspects had been identified, but were yet to be arrested.