e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / Taxi driver beaten in Jacobpura, gunshot fired

Taxi driver beaten in Jacobpura, gunshot fired

gurugram Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old taxi driver sustained injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a group of at least five stick-weilding men. The incident took place in a furniture market in Jacobpura on Tuesday evening. Police said the suspects also fired a gunshot at the victim, but the round missed him. Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason for the alleged attack, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4pm when the victim, identified by first name Rahul, had gone to the market to run an errand. A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said at least five motorcycle-borne men accosted him and started beating him up with sticks.

“One of the suspects also fired a gunshot, which missed the victim. When a crowd started gathering, the suspects sped away on their motorcycles,” the officer said, adding that, earlier this week, the same group of men had had an argument with the victim.

Police said the victim sustained injuries on his right leg, left arm and face. He was rushed to Civil Hospital, and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where his condition is said to be stable.

Station house officer Ramesh Kumar of the City police station said the suspects had been identified, but were yet to be arrested.

top news
How India is preparing to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
How India is preparing to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news