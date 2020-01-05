The crumbling forts and fortifications around Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 19:53 IST

Historical records show that several forts and fortifications existed in the Gurugram district and surrounding areas, including the famous fort of Prithiviraj Chauhan, but most of these are now either completely lost or are in ruins.

The tradition of fort building in the region can be dated back to the earliest civilisation. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has recorded fortification remains of the Harrapan period in nearby districts of Fatehabad on the Bhirana and Banawali sites. As per ASI’s former joint director general RS Fonia: “In Bhirana, the entire settlement was encompassed within the fortification wall. In Banawali, the settlement was fortified, showing two subjoined parts, with a bipartite wall, the south-western quarters perhaps used as a citadel and the remaining part as a residential annexe.”

Some of the most impressive forts of Haryana are about a three-hour drive away from Gurugram in the towns of Hisar district. Remains of the 14th century fort of Firoz Shah Tughlaq Fort in Hisar, under ASI, even include tunnels in the fort which opened in the forest areas for easy escape. The town of Hansi, 26km east of Hisar, has the most historically significant fort. Prithiviraj Chauhan had made considerable additions to the fort of Hansi making it an important military foothold. It was later conquered by the Ghaznavid and Ghoris. Hansi was an important administrative until till the mid 14th century when Hisar was founded and headquarters were shifted to Hisar.

The fort of Hansi was surrendered to the British in 1801. In 1803, the British established a military cantonment at Hansi. In 1857, the Hansi Cantonment was not maintained and the fort was entirely dismantled. The site was later excavated by the ASI. Fortification is almost rectangular in plan and occupies an area of approximately 12 hectares.

George Thomas built a fort at a distance of five miles from Jhajjar to oversee the towns of Jhajjar and Beri, and named it after himself as George Garh, which later changed to Jahazgarh. The walls of the fort and the ruins of its burj (tower) still exist. The fort came in the possession of the Nawab of Jhajjar and he called it Husaingunj. The Saffidon fort and the Kaithal fort in Jind district, built by the Bhais, are in similar condition of dilapidation with only some fort wall areas intact. Ballabgarh Fort near Faridabad, Ghasera Fort at Ghasera village, ‘Raja ka mahal’ or ‘Qila (fort)’ in Tauru, are few other ruined forts in the vicinity of Gurugram.

Mahendergarh district, north of Gurgram, has a significant fort built by the Maratha Ruler Tantia Tope during the 17th century. This fort was named as Mahendragarh in 1861 by Narinder Singh, the ruler of Patiala, after his son Mahender Singh. After the Marathas, the fort was with the Nawab of Jhajjar. The British defeated the Nawab of Jhajjar and captured Mahendragarh Fort. It is currently being restored by Haryana state tourism department.

The only fortification remains found within the Gurugram district are in the town of Sohna which was occupied by three races in succession—the Kambhos, the Khanzadas and the Rajputs. Nawab Qutb Khan Khanzada defeated the Kambhos and took over the town in 1570. The Khanzadas were expelled in 1620 by the Sisodia Rajputs. The town has several historic remains, including a small portion of the old fort wall and a bastion atop a small hillock in a picturesque location overlooking the town. Its dating will probably reveal layers from Khanzadas and the Rajput period. It is located strategically at the road junction which also leads up to the Haryana tourism resort. The bastion and fortification at Sohna are of great value as the only remaining fortification in the Gurugram district. Given its strategic positioning, it should be consolidated and conserved to ensure its long-term protection and, also be developed as a viewing point and tourist attraction.

(Shikha Jain is state convenor, INTACH, Haryana Chapter, and member of the Heritage Committees under the ministries of culture and HRD. She is the co-¬editor of the book ‘Haryana: Cultural Heritage Guide’; director, DRONAH Development and Research Organisation.)