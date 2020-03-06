The cyber crook of Gurugram who loved Porche, Jaguar, arrested

gurugram

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 16:04 IST

An engineering college drop-out, known for his lavish lifestyle, and his aide, a B.Com graduate, have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Cell of Gurugram police for duping many foreign nationals through a fake call centre that the two operated from the city’s upscale Udyog Vihar area.

The police identified the two as Amit Chauhan and Sumit Kumar.

Chauhan is a B.Tech dropout and is known for his flamboyant lifestyle in his friend circle. He lives at Gurugram’s expensive condominium, Magnolia on Golf Course Road, wore designer clothes and drove Porche and Jaguar SUVs. His associate Sumit Kumar is a B.Com graduate and a resident of Jind in Haryana.

Karn Goyal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Cell, said a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint of Jim Browning, a British national, through YouTube after he was duped by the two accused.

“The victim, uploaded a video complaint on YouTube where he described how he was duped by a call centre employee after he was sent a pop-up on his laptop and offered technical support to remove glitches,” Goyal said.

“That pop-up was actually a malware sent by the call centre. The accused took handsome amounts from victims through payment gateway in the name of technical support,” Goyal said.

“Since the matter was extremely serious, we immediately formed a special team and raided the so-called call centre on March 4 located at Udyog Vihar Phase 4 (Plot number 272). We learnt that Chauhan and his aide were running a fake call centre called ‘Tech Support’. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they have duped over 40,000 foreigners of different countries and made more than Rs 60 crore,” Goyal said.

“We have scanned the laptop of the accused and found names and addresses of victims cheated by them,” he said.

The accused confessed that they were running the fake call centre since January 2019. Most of their cheating operation spanned 9 months after they launched the centre, said Goyal.

They have been booked under the IT Act and are in police remand. Further investigation is under way, Goyal added.