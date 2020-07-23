Three break into house of elderly couple, loot cash, jewellery in Sector 40

gurugram

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:04 IST

Three armed men broke into a Sector 40 house and allegedly robbed an elderly couple of cash and jewellery after tying them up in sector 40 on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the couple was held hostage at gunpoint for over half an hour as the robbers went about ransacking the house. They eventually made away with Rs 35,000 in cash and jewellery worth lakhs. The suspects are yet to be identified and the police are checking CCTVs in the area to identify the suspects.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.15 pm when the house owner, Ved Prakash Tandon, 80, and his wife, Kiran Tandon , 80, were in their house. Police said one of the suspects first arrived alone and rang the doorbell.

A police officer privy to the investigations, requesting anonymity, said, “After Ved Prakash opened the door, the suspect enquired from the man if his wife was at home. He was asked to leave. After 20 minutes, the man returned with two others and broke the lock of the main gate and entered the house. They held the couple hostage at gunpoint and tied their hands. Over the next 30 minutes, they ransacked the almirahs of the house and stole Rs 35,000 cash and some jewellery before escaping.”

Police said the first suspect, who had enquired about the woman in the house, had been sent to conduct a recce. “The couple do not have a house-help and stay alone. Their son stays in DLF Phase 3. We are checking CCTVs in the area and questioning security guards to identify the suspects,” said the police officer.

A case was registered against under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at sector 40 police station on Tuesday.

In a similar incident on July 4, three armed men had allegedly barged into a house in sector 10 and snatched the phone and car keys from a family. The suspects had fired a gunshot to intimidate the victims. In March, four men — including a domestic help — had robbed jewellery and cash worth Rs 2 crore after tying up a senior citizen and a minor in sector 45.

SUV robbed in Manesar

Elsewhere, three men were arrested for allegedly robbing an SUV from a scrap dealer in Manesar on Tuesday night. Police said the incident was reported around 11pm when the victim, Praveen Kumar, who has a scrap warehouse in Manesar, and his two friends, were on their way to Kumar’s house in his SUV.

Police said they had reached near village Naharpur on Nawada road when the suspects parked their motorcycle in front of their car. Kumar said, “I asked them why they were blocking our way. They were inebriated and when I objected to them drinking on the road, they hit me with the alcohol bottle on my head. They then started assaulting me and snatched my phone, some cash and car keys. I ran towards a warehouse and told them that their movements were being recorded in a CCTV nearby, following which they panicked and fled with my car.”

Police said the victim was admitted to a private hospital for treatment of head injury and discharged on Wednesday. “The suspects were arrested from Manesar and the car recovered,” said a police official privy to the investigation.

An FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 379 B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of IPC at Manesar police station.