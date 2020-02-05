Three cops injured in stone pelting during demolition drive

gurugram

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:32 IST

Three policemen on Wednesday were injured in stone pelting allegedly by local residents during a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) at Nathupur village, next to DLF Phase 3.

As per MCG officials, they received information that an illegal building was being constructed at Nathupur village by a local resident. Upon verification, it was found that the person was allegedly constructing the building without getting any building plan approved from the MCG, the officials said.

On site visit, the officials found that the person had already constructed the ground floor of the building and had placed a lintel on the first floor to construct more floors.

“On Wednesday morning, a team of MCG officials arrived at the site with an earthmover, in the presence of over 150 policemen for cover. As soon as we started demolishing the structure, a few locals started hurling stones at us. Immediately the policemen intervened and controlled the situation. Three policemen suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting,” said Kuldeep Singh, assistant engineer, MCG.

Singh said that the MCG proceeded with the drive and demolished the illegal structure.

A case was registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging their duty), 332 (causing hurt to a public servant), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of their duty) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 3 police station.

The police, however, denied that stone pelting took place.

Jitendra Singh, assistant sub inspector, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that several accused persons assaulted the policemen during the demolition drive and manhandled them. “Some of the policemen sustained minor bruises,” the ASI said.

The MCG has faced major resistance in its drives at Nathupur village in the past as well.

In August 2017, during a stray animal capture drive, four MCG officials were thrashed with rods, sticks and batons by residents.

In May 2014, six MCG officials were injured during a demolition drive of illegal shanties in the area due to stone pelting by slum dwellers. Two vehicles of the fire department were also torched in the incident.