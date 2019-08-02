Three directors of private company in Gurugram booked for harassing female colleague

gurugram

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:28 IST

The police, on Wednesday, booked three directors of a private company located on Sohna Road,Gurugram for allegedly harassing and abusing a woman colleague. The victim alleged that the three men forced her to resign from her job without any notice and salary, the police said.

According to the police, the complainant worked at the company for seven months, between 2018 and 2019. She alleged that the accused men, on multiple occasions, used derogatory words and salacious language in front of other colleagues in the office.

“The three directors of the company conspired against me and abused, insulted and harassed me at the work place. They even abused my clients. One of the directors used sexual words against me on a conference call in front of other employees. They forced me to resign from the company even when I worked hard and performed well at my job,” she stated in the first information report.

The woman alleged that on January 21 this year the three accused harassed and abused her during a conference. When she ran out of the room crying, she allegedly slipped on the staircase and broke her left leg. “I was on bed rest for three months. Subsequently, one of the directors pressured me to resume work,” she said.

The victim alleged that on May 24, she was told to leave the company without any notice or reason. “When I called the director he also abused me and threatened to frame me in a false case,” she stated in the FIR.

Sadar station house officer Dalbir Singh said a case was registered against the three men under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. “The accused men are yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the case,” Singh said.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 10:28 IST