Three policemen injured during raid on gambling den in Jharsa

gurugram

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:00 IST

Three policemen were injured in an attack by more than 20 people who allegedly managed to free two suspected gamblers arrested in Sector 39 on Monday night. This is the second incident in the district in 10 days when a police team has been attacked.

The incident happened after a team from crime investigation unit of Sector 10 raided an alleged gambling den in Jharsa village, and arrested two men and recovered cards and cash from the room. However, the aides of gamblers allegedly attacked the police party.

Around 10pm on Monday, the crime investigation unit received a tip-off that a group of men were gambling in a room in Jharsa.

Sadar station house officer Basant Chauhan said a team of six personnel was sent to the village to nab the suspects. The team raided the place and allegedly found the suspects playing cards and had tokens which were sold for money. “The team had caught hold of two suspects and was walking out when gamblers’ aides gathered near the police control room van. They broke the front windshield and assaulted the cops. They attacked the raiding party and three policemen suffered minor injuries,” he said.

In the melee, the suspects were freed by the local miscreants and their aides, the police said.

The injured police personnel informed Sadar police station, following which a team rushed for help and arrested two other suspects who were allegedly among those who had attacked the police team.

According to the police, the arrested men have been identified as Amit Kumar and Praveen Singh, who lived in a rented accommodation in the village.

The police said that they did not expect to face heavy resistance. Chauhan said they are conducting raids to arrest the other suspects who are at large.

The accused were produced before the district and sessions court on Tuesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

A case was registered against a dozen people under relevant sections of IPC, including sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at Sadar city police station.

On September 6, a police team, which had gone to arrest a wanted criminal from his house in a Sohna village, was allegedly attacked by his family members with hockey sticks and bricks.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 05:00 IST