‘Toxic gases’ from Gurugram’s Cyber City STP worry residents

Residents and RWA members of DLF Phase-2 have written to DLF Power & Services—a DLF business unit—expressing concern over “toxic gases” emanating from the sewage treatment plant (STP) in Cyber City, and named pollutants such as carbon monoxide, ammonia, methane and hydrogen sulphide, as among the gases allegedly emanating from the plant.

Operational in the basement of Cyber City, the STP’s exhaust pipes open up at road level near lanes N3 and N1 of DLF Phase 2, Team HT found during a spot visit on Sunday.

Residents believe that given the STPs proximity to a residential area, adequate steps must be taken to minimise the possible impact of fumes on people’s health.

Their letter, sent to the senior manager, maintenance, DLF Power & Services, on Thursday stated, “This is to bring to your notice that the gases coming out are highly toxic and have created health hazard for us as the exhausts are just ~30ms from our residential homes”.

The letter also named pollutants such as carbon monoxide, ammonia, methane and hydrogen sulphide, as gases allegedly emanating from the plant. “We are sure this is not in compliance with pollution control board and National Green Tribunal norms,” the letter further stated.

Sunil Nakra, who lives in DLF 2 and is an RWA member, said, “We have taken up the issue with the concerned persons multiple times. First, we were assured that air treatment scrubbers would be installed, and that tin reflectors would be used in the interim to deflect the flow of toxic gases. It’s been a year since we first raised the issue, but scrubbers have not been installed. The temporary tin deflectors that were installed have gone missing.” This, he said, had prompted residents to address the issue in writing.

Responding to these concerns on Sunday, a DLF spokesperson said, “An air quality test from December 2018 had confirmed that our air steriliser system was adequately cleaning the emissions. Three more high capacity sterilisers were commissioned one in January and two more in June this year. Out of the three, two exhaust systems are working effectively.”

The official, however, said that there had been a “capacity challenge” due to which one of the exhausts was posing issues.

“We have ordered the required state-of-the-art technology from Germany to augment the system and the same is expected to be in service by mid-September. As for interim mitigation, a deflector at the open exhaust shaft will be installed. We will meet with the complainants this week to take them through the process and clear their doubts,” the spokesperson said.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 06:21 IST