Two local residents beat up MCG officials during stray cattle drive

gurugram

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:07 IST

Two officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) were allegedly beaten up by two local residents in Sector 52 during a stray animal capturing drive on Monday.

MCG’s assistant sanitary office Baljeet Singh, who was leading the drive, in his complaint to the police, said the two officials were part of a team that was capturing stray animals in Sectors 52 and 53. The alleged incident took place around 10.45 am near an empty plot in Sector 52. The two MCG workers were at a small distance from the rest of the team and were allegedly approached by the two locals who started thrashing them.

Singh said in his complaint that by the time the team reached the spot to rescue their colleagues, the suspects had fled from the spot. He further said as they were fleeing the two suspects threatened to kill MCG workers if they tried to capture their animals in the future again. As per MCG, the two workers sustained some bruises, but their injuries were not serious.

Following the alleged incident, the MCG approached the Sector 53 police station and a case under sections 186, 332, 353, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, assaulting public servant, and punishment for criminal intimidation was registered against the suspects.

“Any kind of physical violence against MCG officials is regarded as a serious offence. There is no leniency shown for such acts. We have initiated all proceedings against the suspects as per the law and an FIR has been registered with the Gurugram police in the matter,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

Gurugram police are yet to make any arrests in the matter. “We have received inputs from the MCG in the matter and our investigation is ongoing. We expect to make the arrests soon,” said inspector Deepak Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 53 police station.

MCG has been capturing stray animals ever since the national lockdown was enforced to combat the spread of coronavirus. In the last two months, MCG has captured over 366 stray animals.

According to the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, animal owners cannot leave their pets in the open or let them roam around in public places, roads, or vacant areas. Owners are only allowed to keep pets within their own boundary walls, and the failure to the norm can result in MCG transporting animals to their shelters and also initiating action against the animal owners.

It is not the first time that MCG officials have suffered injuries during a stray animal capturing drive. In July 2017, four MCG sanitation workers were thrashed allegedly by villagers with batons, and sticks during a similar drive in Nathupur.