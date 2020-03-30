Two more Italian tourists who were admitted in city hospital recover from Covid, discharged

gurugram

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:47 IST

Two more Italian tourists, who were undergoing treatment for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the city’s Medanta Hospital, were discharged on Monday. Last week, 11 other Italian nationals, who had tested positive for the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS CoV2), were discharged from the same hospital after full recovery. Only one tourist from the same group is presently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“Last week, these two patients could not be discharged, along with others, as they had tested positive in the second confirmatory test required before discharging a Covid-19-afflicted patient. In their follow-up tests on Sunday, two of them tested negative. Presently, only one tourist is undergoing treatment, although his condition is stable,” said Dr Yatin Mehta, critical care expert, Medanta, who is looking after the treatment of the Italian tourists ever since they were shifted the hospital from ITBP Camp in Delhi on March 4.

Of the 10 local Covid-19 patients in Gurugram, six patients have also recovered and have been discharged. On Monday, two siblings from Palam Vihar and a 29-year-old man, a resident of Sector 9, were discharged from Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI).

According to doctors, the siblings, a 22-year-old woman and her 18-year-old brother, were admitted with complaints of fever and cough on March 21. Their test results for Covid-19 were negative for two days and their chest X-ray reports were also normal, the hospital stated. The third patient was admitted on March 22. His repeat tests for SARS CoV2 in 24 hours came out to be negative.

“The treatment is essentially symptomatic in the majority of the patients and is aimed at relieving fever, cough, and shortness of breath,” said Dr Manoj Goel, director and head, pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine, FMRI. “For patients with severe infections, oxygen therapy is recommended as the major therapeutic intervention. Mechanical ventilation may be necessary in cases of respiratory failure. There is no specific antiviral treatment for the disease, and no vaccine is currently available. In severe cases, however, a few drugs are useful in reducing the viral load, leading to improved outcomes,” he said.

Presently, four local Covid-19 positive patients are admitted at two private hospitals in the city. No new case has been reported in the past five days.