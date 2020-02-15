ULB nod paves way for car park at Sadar Bazar

gurugram

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 19:52 IST

The directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) cleared the way for the construction of a multilevel car park, by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), at Sadar Bazar, officials said on Saturday.

The MCG had floated tenders for the project in November last year and a month later, finalised a contractor who was, subsequently, awarded the work order.

The MCG had been awaiting ULB’s clearance for approving the work order, which was finally given the nod on Wednesday. “We finally received the clearance from the ULB on Wednesday and have already initiated the last two steps, which are demolishing a building at the site and axing few trees coming in the way of the project, before the commencement of construction. We are aiming to start construction from the next month,” said Gopal Kalawat, executive engineer, MCG.

Kalawat further said that the MCG has selected an unused building of the Public Works Department (PWD) as the site to construct the facility. “The PWD will now demolish the one-storey structure next week, while the MCG also applied to the forest department for a no-objection certificate (NOC) on February 8, for axing around 20 trees at the one-acre site. Clearance from the forest department is awaited,” said Kalawat.

The ₹82 crore-facility is expected to facilitate the parking of over 500 vehicles and will be only the second such facility in the city, where parking is a major problem.

In 2018, the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had opened a multilevel car park facility in Sector 29, near the Huda City Centre Metro station.

The MCG is also building a multilevel car park at another site in Sadar Bazar, near the veterinary hospital while a site next to the Congress office in Kaman Sarai has been earmarked for another such facility.

Kalawat said that the MCG has also got a clearance from the forest department for these two sites, but added that the site next to the post office will be the first where construction will commence. All the three sites are located in close proximity to each other, within a two-kilometre radius.

MCG officials said that it will take at least 30 months to construct each facility, from the date of commencement of work. The projects are expected to be launched in 2022, said officials.

The one-acre site near the post office posed several logistical challenges for the MCG. Amit Sandilya, the executive engineer of the MCG, who was earlier looking after the project, said last November the facilities have to be designed in such a manner that the structural stability of residential buildings nearby are not affected.

The MCG is excavating 15 metres of ground for constructing the facility, which will consist of six floors. Three basement floors will be reserved for parking while the top three will be for commercial purposes.