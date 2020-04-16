Uniworld Gardens 2 residents watchout for their domestic helpers

gurugram

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:44 IST

With the announcement of the national lockdown aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, most societies in the city put restrictions on the movement of domestic helpers and support staff leaving many worried if they would be paid in full by their employees given the loss of active working days. However, for those employed at Uniworld Gardens 2 in Sector 47, the resident welfare association (RWA) has come forward to ensure all workers are paid their salaries in full.

The RWA using all its communication channels routinely informed the residents about paying workers those employed for household jobs and chores like car cleaning. It even invited employees to lodge complaints with the RWA in case a resident refused to pay them or did not pay the salary in full.

“We are trying to ensure that the salaries of all the domestic helpers and car cleaners are paid in full. We have also informed the workers that they can place a complaint with us in case any household refuses to pay. We are yet to receive a complaint as the residents have complied with our requests,” said Joginder Singh, president, RWA. He added that the domestic helpers have also been informed that in case any of them fell sick, they could always reach out to the society for assistance.

Residents say that the society has been very particular about enforcing its rule of paying full salaries to the household workers.

“Through the society app, we were told that all helpers should be paid in full to help them through the lockdown. Some of them don’t have e-wallet accounts or bank accounts and had to be paid in cash. Residents were given time slots to come down to the society gate and pay the workers. It was well organised,” said Anita Manoharan, a resident. Manoharan added that she had paid her help in advance anticipating a situation like this, but is not sure how she will pay her help the next month as the latter does not have any e-wallet account.

“At the beginning of the month, we were called to the society gate and were paid our salaries. Some of the residents paid cash, and others sent it to our bank accounts. We are not allowed to go out so the day we had to collect the salary, I had to request the police on road to let me go out,” said Pompa Mondal, who works as a help at the society and lives in Sector 48.

The society has advised its residents against taking leisure walks in the complex to reduce the possibility of contracting the virus. Twice a day, few residents volunteer to be at the gates of the society dissuading those taking walks.

“For around one or two hours in the morning and evening, resident volunteers stand at the gate and dissuade other residents from taking walks unless they are going to the grocery store. At the same time, they also supervise the activities of the security team to ensure the screening protocol is followed,” Amit Chatterjee, another resident, said.

At the two society gates, the security team has been trained to use infrared thermometers to scan the body temperatures of all those entering the society. All hose entering the society are also required to wash and sanitise their hands at the washbasins installed at the gates. The society is also maintaining records of all those who step out of the society.

“Only residents such as doctors, police, journalists and others who provide essential services are allowed to step out. For others, we keep records of their reasons for going out,” said Chatterjee adding the society has also procured chemicals for daily sanitisation of the common areas.

Looking after its senior citizens, the society has circulated details of all resident doctors to ensure speedy consultations if needed. For older residents living alone or in need of help, the society has roped in its housekeeping staff to assist them.

The society has accommodated the staff inside its complex to minimise their exposure to the outside world. Around 20 staffers have been provided accommodation in vacant apartments with cooking facilities. Ration is also provided to them from time to time. They have also been provided masks, gloves and sanitisers to protect themselves while on duty.

“We made it mandatory for our staff to wear masks and gloves. At the same time, we also trained the staff on discarding the gloves and masks properly,” said Singh.

The society has one grocery shop that caters to all the residents. Residents can place their order in advance via WhatsApp and informed once their order is complete. They can then pick it up from the store after paying.

“Only one person is allowed inside the store at a time. Residents have to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms. We have made markings on the floor to help maintain the distance,” said Chatterjee.