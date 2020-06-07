e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Western disturbance exits region, mercury expected to rise

Western disturbance exits region, mercury expected to rise

gurugram Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The city witnessed thunderstorms accompanied by scattered showers on Sunday morning as overcast skies prevailed over the sky, a result of another western disturbance passing over northwest India. The temperatures are, however, expected to rise between two to four degrees Celsius in the next few days, while the India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted fresh showers after June 11.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 34.6 degrees, while the minimum temperature stood at 21 degrees. Gurugram’s maximum temperature is expected to rise further and touch 38 degrees Celsius on Monday, as per IMD’s weekly forecast. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees on Monday.

“The western disturbance affecting northwest India will now begin moving eastward, and its impact will begin to reduce. Strong surface winds, between 25 to 35kmph, will prevail over the Delhi-NCR region in the coming days,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, spokesperson, IMD. Srivastava also said that temperatures over the next week are unlikely to cross 40 degrees Celsius. “Due to light rain and cloudiness over the region, heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR will not prevail until June 15,” he said.

However, the formation of a low-pressure zone in the Bay of Bengal, expected to occur around June 10 (before beginning its movement toward Madhya Pradesh), will bring moisture-laden winds to Delhi-NCR via Uttar Pradesh. “Gusty winds of up to 50 to 60kmph speed, along with thunderstorm and light rain, are expected during the between June 11 evening and June 13, with peak activity on June 12,” Srivastava said.

top news
At ‘non-election rally’, Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar polls
At ‘non-election rally’, Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar polls
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Television journalist succumbs to Covid-19 in Hyderabad, had critical co-morbidity
Television journalist succumbs to Covid-19 in Hyderabad, had critical co-morbidity
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In