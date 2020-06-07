Western disturbance exits region, mercury expected to rise

gurugram

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:33 IST

The city witnessed thunderstorms accompanied by scattered showers on Sunday morning as overcast skies prevailed over the sky, a result of another western disturbance passing over northwest India. The temperatures are, however, expected to rise between two to four degrees Celsius in the next few days, while the India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted fresh showers after June 11.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 34.6 degrees, while the minimum temperature stood at 21 degrees. Gurugram’s maximum temperature is expected to rise further and touch 38 degrees Celsius on Monday, as per IMD’s weekly forecast. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees on Monday.

“The western disturbance affecting northwest India will now begin moving eastward, and its impact will begin to reduce. Strong surface winds, between 25 to 35kmph, will prevail over the Delhi-NCR region in the coming days,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, spokesperson, IMD. Srivastava also said that temperatures over the next week are unlikely to cross 40 degrees Celsius. “Due to light rain and cloudiness over the region, heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR will not prevail until June 15,” he said.

However, the formation of a low-pressure zone in the Bay of Bengal, expected to occur around June 10 (before beginning its movement toward Madhya Pradesh), will bring moisture-laden winds to Delhi-NCR via Uttar Pradesh. “Gusty winds of up to 50 to 60kmph speed, along with thunderstorm and light rain, are expected during the between June 11 evening and June 13, with peak activity on June 12,” Srivastava said.