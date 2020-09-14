With 339 new positive cases, Gurugram sees largest ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

gurugram

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:38 IST

The district reported 339 new positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday — it’s highest single-day spike since the beginning of the outbreak, taking the total tally of reported infections to 15,249 cases. Of these, 14% (or 2,232 patients) are classified as ‘active’. This is up from 1,686 active cases a week ago.

Of the current tally of 2,232 active patients, 189 are hospitalised (up from 175 patients a week ago). The majority of hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients continue to remain vacant due to most patients being asymptomatic and preferring to undergo home isolation. At present , 2,008 active cases are being monitored from their homes, up from 1,486 people under home isolation a week ago. Another 35 patients (up from 19 a week ago) are under observation at district Covid centre centres.

Gurugram on Sunday also recorded 273 new recoveries (up from 197 the previous day), taking the district’s cumulative recovery rate to 84% (down from 86% a week ago). The district recorded two new deaths on Sunday. The mortality rate in the district, thus far, is 0.97% with 147 fatalities so far. The district saw 10 new Covid-19-related deaths over the past seven days (up from four deaths the week prior).

Gurugram on Sunday also collected 3,313 new samples for testing, down from 3,752 samples collected on Saturday. Of these, 783 samples were taken by private labs for RT-PCR tests, with another 92 antigen tests conducted. The health department, meanwhile,collected 1,670 samples for RT-PCR tests, while 768 antigen tests were conducted on Sunday. The backlog of samples whose test results are awaited (from government labs) has increased by more than 100%, from 1,208 samples on September 6 to 3,313 samples on September 13.